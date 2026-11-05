MSU men's soccer falls in title-deciding thriller

Michigan State men's soccer had 45 minutes to make up for what it could not do in the first half. And MSU nearly did.

The Spartans fell 3-2 to No. 4 Indiana on Wednesday in Bloomington, surrendering three goals before mounting a second-half comeback that ultimately fell short. The loss handed the Hoosiers the Big Ten regular-season title after Washington also lost 1-0 to UCLA.

From the start, the stakes extended beyond the standings. A win would have given the Spartans six Big Ten victories, setting a program record, while an 11th win would have marked their most successful regular season since 2018, when they reached the College Cup. But MSU's hopes came crashing down as it spent much of the opening half chasing a game they struggled to control.

Indiana dictated the midfield battle from the opening whistle, winning individual duels and cutting off the passing options. The problem began in the buildup. With Indiana marking sophomore midfielder Luke Spadafora and senior midfielder Miles Merritt closely, the center backs had few options through the middle. This led sophomore defenders Conner O'Keefe and Charlie Norkett to only pass sideways repeatedly, while Indiana's central midfielders had the space to receive the ball and move play forward.

The result was a MSU side that struggled to get out of its own half as Indiana moved through the midfield with relative ease. The Hoosiers capitalized when junior forward Easton Bogard found space through the center and put Indiana ahead 1-0. Bogard struck again to double the lead a few minutes later, leaving the Spartans with a 2-0 deficit at halftime.

MSU needed a midfield change, and it came almost immediately after the break. Senior midfielder Leo Conneh started the move on the right wing, delivering a cross into the box for senior forward Andrew Darakdjian, who finished to cut Indiana's lead to 2-1 just a minute into the second half.

However, the Spartans had barely begun their comeback when Indiana restored its two-goal advantage, making it 3-1 just two minutes later. But this time, MSU did not retreat.

MSU found its second goal through another attacking sequence involving Darakdjian. Spadafora sent a ball forward to the senior, who challenged Indiana goalkeeper Michal Mroz in the box. The ball came loose, and senior forward Richie Ludwig pushed it across the line. At 3-2, the Spartans had become the first team to score twice against Indiana this season.

The comeback also brought a new level of urgency to the play. Both teams entered the final third with equal chances that almost ended in a goal. However, several important saves by both sides kept the Hoosiers in front.

As the clock wound down, Indiana slowed the pace of play, taking its time and making it increasingly difficult for MSU to build another attack. The final whistle left MSU with a disappointing loss and a particularly difficult ending to its regular-season title chase. The Spartans had shown in the second half that they could challenge the Hoosiers, but Indiana won the game in the midfield after the adjustment came too late to crawl back from a two-goal deficit.

The Spartans finished fourth in the standings and will now enter the Big Ten Tournament, looking to put the regular season behind them.