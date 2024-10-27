Open in App
    • The State News, Michigan State University

    MSU student protesters arrested for refusing to leave administration building sit-in

    By Demonte Thomas,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bh4uL_0wNoyzpB00

    Students affiliated with the Hurriya Coalition were arrested on Friday, Oct. 25 after a sit-in demonstration at the Hannah Administration Building. Photo courtesy of Erick Diaz Veliz.

    Comments / 1

    Chuck All
    17h ago
    see college didn't make them so smart did it dumbass is still went to jail 🤣😂🤣😂 their parents should be up there with belts whooping their ass for wasting their money on their dumbass child to just get arrested because they're too ignorant to get educated and get a career and live life !!
