Springfield Rail Improvement Project gets $157M to help get to the finish line

The Springfield Rail Improvement Project has received more than $150 million in federal funding to help finish the massive project.

Officials announced $157.1 million in federal funds have been garnered for the project. $156.3 million of that money is coming to the city of Springfield from the Federal Rail Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Incoming money is expected to finish the $475 million project, moving all passenger and freight traffic from Third Street to Tenth, and creating the $111 million HUB transportation center. A series of overpasses and underpasses has also been constructed.

The HUB will be home to Amtrak and bus service along with a parking garage, art exhibits and dining.

Last December, the U.S. DOT's denial of a $138 million grant stymied some of the work. Other work continued, like the construction of underpasses .

The hiccup delayed overall progress by more than a year, but the project is now on schedule for completion in August of 2027, said Nate Bottom, Chief City Engineer for the city.

Fresh dollars will resume construction of the HUB as well as tackle the North Grand Avenue underpass .

Money will be fairly evenly distributed among those two remaining projects, Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter told The State Journal-Register.

"The project is going to be done as originally intended by the community. It’s just a stunning announcement for the community," he said of the announcement of the funds.

The finish line will demonstrate what a community can do when it pulls together and focuses on one goal, he added.

The Springfield Rail Improvement Project was originally formed in 2010 as the Springfield Railroad Corridor Study. The city of Springfield and Sangamon County conducted the study to rethink how best to accommodate passenger rail traffic through Springfield.

It also aims to address issues of public safety, traffic congestion, and commercial improvement of the current railways system in the city.

Sergio "Satch" Pecori, CEO of Hanson Professional Services who has partnered with the city in the project, said in August that August and September would be spent tying down "odds and ends" as the project nears completion.

Pecori said bid documents to construct the HUB will go out once getting authorization from the FRA. The contract will be awarded in either January or March.

Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield Rail Improvement Project gets $157M to help get to the finish line