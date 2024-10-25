Open in App
    City of Springfield will resume showing faces of public commenters at meetings

    By Steven Spearie, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    The city of Springfield will resume showing faces of public commenters at its committee of the whole meeting Tuesday.

    For the past two meetings, the city preempted video but not audio during public commentary citing "unauthorized recording and sharing of meeting content."

    Haley Wilson, a spokeswoman for the city, told The State Journal-Register last week the move was "temporary" and may be lifted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YaMw_0wLSGy9Y00

    The decision not to show faces coincided with more heated discourse over a variety of topics, including the clearing of an unhoused encampment near Fifth Street and North Grand Avenue on Sept. 26 and the Sept. 9 arrest of recently retired Springfield Police Sgt. Michael Egan.

    Ward 6 Ald. Jennifer Notariano said last week the city wasn't being transparent in its decision. She added that city council members weren't consulted by Mayor Misty Buscher regarding either decision.

    "I think the mayor made the right choice in her reversing the decision," Notariano said.

    Notariano said she was hoping to get clarification from the city attorney regarding the Open Meetings Act.

    The city broadcasts its meetings on Channel 18 and YouTube, with closed captioning available on both platforms.

    The city will continue to adhere to rules and procedures at the city clerk's website .

    (This story has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: City of Springfield will resume showing faces of public commenters at meetings

    Department of Homeland Patriots
    1d ago
    Judge tossed out your wannabe CEO status huh? Let's make something clear for you again Misty: you are kot a private business, if you want to be head of a private business, open up a business.....real simple......
