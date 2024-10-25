Open in App
    Notice a stench in the air this week in Springfield? Here's the likely cause

    By Tom Ackerman, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB132_0wLS6g7H00

    If you stepped outside over the last couple of days in Springfield and thought it smelled a little weird, you're not alone.

    Social media users complained about a foul smell Wednesday morning in the area.

    Most people theorized that it had something to do with farmers fertilizing their fields, or farm products in some capacity.

    But a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln said the best and simplest explanation is a phenomenon known as petrichor, which is an earthy smell that occurs after a rain, especially after a dry period.

    That smell can be perceived as chemical or oily, and as radiating upward from the ground, said Mike Albano, a staff meteorologist with the NWS.

    More: Here's why nearly 140K Illinois residents getting checks in the mail

    He didn’t smell the odor, but he said that petrichor would make sense because harvest took place early this year on top of the area being in a drought.

    Peoria, for example, experienced its fourth driest September since 1883, with .72” of rain.

    Lincon saw its 8 th driest September since 1883, with .98” of rain. Springfield fared wetter with 1.66” of rain.

    A second explanation for the smell is that a scent was carried by a cold front from southcentral Iowa or southeast Iowa, Albano said.

    Residents may be dealing with the smell again Friday morning after rain rolled through the area Thursday night and Friday morning.

    Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Notice a stench in the air this week in Springfield? Here's the likely cause

    Comments / 6

    Steve W
    22h ago
    it's the politicians
    IbKmart
    1d ago
    I know the smell of rain and after rain. This smelled like Decatur. It smelled like wet dog and soggy dog food.
