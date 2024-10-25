Nearly $50M renovations at Springfield housing complex are finished

The long-awaited construction is over at Poplar Place as developers of the affordable housing complex sealed the renovations at a ribbon cutting ceremony with elected officials.

Related Midwest completed the $46.5 million redevelopment of Poplar Place on Oct. 23.

The renovations included a neighborhood center, a park, walking areas and 75 fully renovated buildings with 50 single-family homes and 25 duplexes.

“When I was growing up in Springfield, Poplar Place was a pillar of the community that many families called home,” Executive director of Springfield Housing Authority Jackie Newman said. “It is a wonderful moment for the city that this valuable resource for affordable housing will be given a new life.”

The modern apartments have plank wood flooring, full kitchen whirlpool appliances, in unit laundry and one car garages for the single-family units.

The income-restricted rent ranges from $800 to $925 and requires applicants' income to range from $44,400 to $83,640.

“The vast majority of the units are set to 60% area median income level which takes into account the Springfield metropolitan area,” Related senior vice president for affordable housing Sarah Wick said. “It’s annually published through HUD, which sets the rent limit.”

Ward 3 Ald. Roy Williams Jr., whose ward the affordable housing is in, was more than glad to see the plan dating back to State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) time in the alderman seat, but still saw ways life could be improved at the complex.

“I still get certain calls on the entrance here, there’s no sidewalk that goes to Dollar Store, Burger King, County Market so we kind of have problems already walking through the street,” Williams said. “I’m going to be (talking about it) this budget and fussing the mayor's office because we are going to do a sidewalk on 23rd street all the way to South Grand.”

Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for The State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Nearly $50M renovations at Springfield housing complex are finished