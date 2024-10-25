Sneak peek: Take a look at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum's new exhibit

A new exhibit pays tribute to the late Illinois sculptor Richard Hunt at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum .

Visitors can now explore “Freedom in Form” that offers insight to Hunt’s story as an African American artist whose work was often inspired by issues of Civil Rights. Hunt also professed freedom artistically.

“An art exhibition of this scale is a new challenge for the ALPLM, but we thought the idea was too good to pass up,” said the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Exhibits and Shows Director Lance Tawzer.

“We had an Illinois artist who built an international reputation exploring themes of race, justice and Civil Rights in America – basically, looking at where this nation stood 150 years after Abraham Lincoln wrestled with those same issues,” he added.

It is a unique exhibit for the museum because it is primarily an art exhibit, but it also touches on history and tells the story of a prominent artist from the state.

Hunt died last December at the age of 88.

Hunt lived and worked in Chicago all his life, producing more public sculptures than any other artist in American history. They can be found in plazas and parks from Champaign and Peoria to Washington and New York.

Hunt’s work is also prevalent in Springfield, living in such places as the Illinois State Capitol and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources building.

Last year, First Lady MK Pritzker honored Hunt and declared the day April 24, 2023, Richard Hunt Day in Illinois.

About the exhibit

Visitors at the library and museum may have noticed the 22-foot-tall, 2,000-pound stainless steel sculpture by Hunt in 2013 (Steel Garden) that was installed in August as a teaser to the opening. It will travel to London before the ALPLM’s indoor exhibit ends on April 20.

The exhibit itself showcases additional large and medium scale works as well as miniature prototypes of massive sculptures, known as maquettes.

The exhibit also focuses on Hunt’s creative process and explores history that inspired him.

On display are tools from Hunt’s studio and books from his library, as well as video interviews. Hunt was an avid reader, with interests ranging from poetry to civil war and Lincoln history, African American history, and of course art history, Tawzer said.

Visitors will be able to see the artist’s 1956 sculpture Hero’s Head , that was inspired after Hunt at 19 years old saw the battered body of Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager who was murdered in Mississippi.

Also on display is Maquette for Hero Ascending , which is among the last pieces for which Hunt may be credited. A monument to Emmett Till, the full-scale version will be installed at Till’s childhood home, the Mamie and Emmett Till-Mobley House Museum and Theater in Chicago.

In the spring, the exhibition will move to the Loyola University Museum of Art in Chicago.

Hunt passed before he could view the exhibit

The ALPLM met with Hunt a year and a half ago to talk about creating an exhibit. The group kicked around a couple ideas, but freedom was a theme that rang true for Hunt, Tawzer told the State Journal-Register.

“He used a walker, but then he sat down in his walker, and he would put his face shield on, and he would start grinding and working on sculptures,” Tawzer said.

The group talked about the possible project when Hunt took a break from the artwork.

Tawzer said Hunt’s death came as a surprise to the museum.

“We knew he was 88 years old; we knew that he had had some health issues, but our expectation was that he was going to be here to see the opening. I’m sure it was his as well,” he said.

Tawzer said the exhibit felt important before the artist’s passing, but it became more important after he passed.

In addition to Steel Garden, patrons can view the piece John Jones at no cost within the library.

Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sneak peek: Take a look at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum's new exhibit