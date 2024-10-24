Open in App
    • The State Journal-Register

    Chatham Police installs more surveillance cameras to help fight retail crime

    By Tom Ackerman, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    Two more surveillance cameras have been installed on Illinois 4 in Chatham.

    The cameras will provide live video and recordings from two locations on Illinois 4 as part of an initiative meant to combat organized retail theft. The new tech will join Chatham’s fleet of 16 other cameras that are all sold by Flock Safety , an Atlanta-based company.

    “It’s another deterrent and…it makes it a little bit easier on the investigators doing investigations – tracking vehicles that are running out of your community,” said Chatham Chief of Police Vernon Foli.

    There isn’t a huge theft problem in Chatham, but it does happen, he told The State Journal-Register.

    “What we’re seeing more and more prevalent are theft rings,” Foli said, adding that groups often target certain businesses to steal certain merchandise that they can pawn or sell themselves.

    Foli said the cameras are especially useful for identifying a license plate or surveillance footage for when a crime has been known to have happened at a certain location.

    The cameras are not capable of identifying people or the number of people in vehicles, Foli said.

    The village received $9,000 for the cameras thanks to a grant from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.

    Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Chatham Police installs more surveillance cameras to help fight retail crime

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Daniel Raymer
    1d ago
    i hope they got Ring cameras. never understood why police pics or videos are so grainy and Rings are so clear.
    View all comments

