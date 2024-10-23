Seriously, Stormy Daniels bringing stand-up comedy act to central Illinois

Adult film star and director Stormy Daniels, whose alleged tryst with Donald Trump in 2006 led to the former president being found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to unlawfully interfere in the 2016 election, will headline a comedy show at the Backroom Lounge in Riverton on Nov. 11.

A 6 p.m. show quickly sold out and owner Jeb Brown added a 9 p.m. show.

The venue seats 50 people. Tickets are $100.

More: Pastor insists he wasn't forced off Massey Commission; denies allegations made by two women

Trump, in a neck-and-neck race with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, paid the actress $130,000 as part of an agreement in which Daniels would keep quiet about the alleged sexual encounter.

Trump has denied the affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The former president is awaiting sentencing.

In March 2019, Daniels made several stops in Springfield , including at Déjà Vu Showgirls nightclub. She also appeared at the Abraham Lincoln statue at the Illinois Capitol railing against the Live Adult Entertainment Surcharge Tax , or "pole tax" leveled against dancers.

Joining Daniels at the Riverton show will be nationally touring comedians Copenhagen Bandit and Nina Kern.

Brown said the show has received some national attention. On Monday, he did a 15-minute interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow about booking Daniels.

Maddow recently reported that a Trump attorney allegedly tried to work out a deal about what Daniels owes Trump over a 2018 failed defamation suit if she agreed not to talk about Trump leading up to the election.

"Some people have let politics completely take over their lives and they've forgotten how to laugh," Brown said. "I'm sure there are going to be some political jokes in her segment. We're glad we can all come together and get some laughs out of the deal."

Brown said he originally had thought about scheduling the show on election night but thought the better of it.

All of the comedians are donating, after costs, proceeds to local veterans groups, Brown said.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie .

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Seriously, Stormy Daniels bringing stand-up comedy act to central Illinois