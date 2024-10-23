Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State Journal-Register

    Police Chief: Burglaries, weapons violations up in Springfield this year

    By Tom Ackerman, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    As we approach the final two months of 2024, crime is up in Springfield.

    Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said during an Oct. 15 city council meeting that crime is up 10% compared to last year.

    Scarlette cited data from January through September of 2023 compared with January through September 2024 in response to a question from Ward 8 Ald. Erin Conley.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7bHL_0wINirKJ00

    More: 'This is not transparency': Alderwoman objects to commenters not being seen

    Conley asked Scarlette to speak publicly about crime and gun violence after a couple of recent shootings that happened in or near Conley’s ward.

    Conley said the two had prior conversations after a young man was shot while he was riding a bike with a friend. The young man’s parents asked about how such incidents could be prevented, so Conley sought the chief for some answers to give them.

    "If there’s one thing that I’ve stressed in my tenure as chief, it’s that I will not tolerate gun violence in our community, and we will do whatever we can to address that," he said during the meeting.

    Drug arrests and drug equipment violations, and weapon violations make up nearly 35% of the crime increase, the chief said. The major spike is in burglaries, which the chief said are up 81% this year.

    Springfield Police is additionally on pace to recover a “record number” of illegal firearms with 424 recovered since January. 861 illegal firearms have been recovered in the last year and nine months, the chief said during the meeting.

    “The majority of firearms recovered come from vehicles traveling throughout our communities and...my stress to our men and women is we need to reduce gun violence in our community,” Scarlette said.

    Scarlette attributed possible reasons for the uptick such as the impact from the closure of the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center last year.

    “We have juveniles who are becoming emboldened, who are being arrested with firearms, who we have to turn around and release back to their guardians and go back home, and I think that sets a terrible precedent and a bad message for what we as citizens expect in our community," Scarlette said.

    More: Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center has been approved to reopen. What's the hold up?

    He also cited one aspect of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act that he does not support, which prevents repeat property crime offenders from being detained.

    "It’s our responsibility to patrol the streets and make traffic stops based on data, based on actionable intelligence and hold individuals accountable, but part of that is getting the state's attorney who partners with us – and they are on board – but holding the judges to hold those individuals in custody based on the law," Scarlette said.

    The chief also said some of the statistics indicate proactive policework.

    Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Police Chief: Burglaries, weapons violations up in Springfield this year

    Related Search

    Crime rate increaseIllegal firearms recoveryProperty crimeGun violence preventionLaw enforcementSpringfield police

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Douglas Pierce
    1d ago
    But FBI originally said it was down nation wide. They had to back peddle on that lie!!
    William Daglish
    2d ago
    There is a major increase in Burglaries and Weapon and Drug violations this year. With no new ideas of stopping this surge of Criminal activity makes me wonder what can be done. Yes, not having a Juvenile Center does let the young culprits back in the general population quicker but Police need to rethink their strategies. You have a difficult job and stealing and carrying a loaded weapon is becoming more popular for the younger crowd.. Good Luck.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney56 minutes ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy