Police Chief: Burglaries, weapons violations up in Springfield this year

As we approach the final two months of 2024, crime is up in Springfield.

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said during an Oct. 15 city council meeting that crime is up 10% compared to last year.

Scarlette cited data from January through September of 2023 compared with January through September 2024 in response to a question from Ward 8 Ald. Erin Conley.

More: 'This is not transparency': Alderwoman objects to commenters not being seen

Conley asked Scarlette to speak publicly about crime and gun violence after a couple of recent shootings that happened in or near Conley’s ward.

Conley said the two had prior conversations after a young man was shot while he was riding a bike with a friend. The young man’s parents asked about how such incidents could be prevented, so Conley sought the chief for some answers to give them.

"If there’s one thing that I’ve stressed in my tenure as chief, it’s that I will not tolerate gun violence in our community, and we will do whatever we can to address that," he said during the meeting.

Drug arrests and drug equipment violations, and weapon violations make up nearly 35% of the crime increase, the chief said. The major spike is in burglaries, which the chief said are up 81% this year.

Springfield Police is additionally on pace to recover a “record number” of illegal firearms with 424 recovered since January. 861 illegal firearms have been recovered in the last year and nine months, the chief said during the meeting.

“The majority of firearms recovered come from vehicles traveling throughout our communities and...my stress to our men and women is we need to reduce gun violence in our community,” Scarlette said.

Scarlette attributed possible reasons for the uptick such as the impact from the closure of the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center last year.

“We have juveniles who are becoming emboldened, who are being arrested with firearms, who we have to turn around and release back to their guardians and go back home, and I think that sets a terrible precedent and a bad message for what we as citizens expect in our community," Scarlette said.

More: Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center has been approved to reopen. What's the hold up?

He also cited one aspect of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act that he does not support, which prevents repeat property crime offenders from being detained.

"It’s our responsibility to patrol the streets and make traffic stops based on data, based on actionable intelligence and hold individuals accountable, but part of that is getting the state's attorney who partners with us – and they are on board – but holding the judges to hold those individuals in custody based on the law," Scarlette said.

The chief also said some of the statistics indicate proactive policework.

Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Police Chief: Burglaries, weapons violations up in Springfield this year