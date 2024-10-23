Open in App
    Halloween parade among 5 festive things to do this weekend in Springfield

    By Claire Grant, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIgwG_0wINYsmO00

    We're days away from Halloween which means spooky spectaculars are picking up in Springfield.

    This weekend, the streets of downtown will be transformed into a scene right out of Halloweentown with the Halloween Parade.

    From chili with pups to performances as chill as the weather, here are five things to do around the capital this weekend.

    Annual Halloween Parade

    What: The Parent Place is hosting its seventh Annual Halloween Parade in downtown on Fifth and Sixth streets. Families will line the street as floats, children and other special Halloween guests parade the streets. Floats, musical performances and dancers will take on the streets of Springfield, right as the sky starts to darken for Jack-o-Lanterns to shine bright.

    When: 7 p.m. Saturday

    Where: The route starts on Jefferson to Fifth Street, Monroe to Sixth Street to Washington.

    More: This event is free; more information can be found online at tppos.org .

    Chili and Paw Paw Patch Bazaar

    What: The Animal Protective League presents the annual APL Chili Supper and Paw Paw Patch Bazaar, offering baked goods and unique seasonal crafting opportunities. One ticket will buy a bowl of boiling hot and spicy chili with or without meat, cornbread or a hotdog, a dessert and of course a drink to go along with the dinner. All proceeds from the event benefits the sick, injured and homeless animals in APL’s care. Animals within the Mobile Adoption Unit will also be available for adoption onsite.

    When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

    Where: 2200 Meadowbrook Road, Springfield

    More: Wet soil, dryer pockets: How climate change is impacting Illinois pumpkin farms

    More: Tickets are $12 for entry to the event and included food. Tickets must be purchased at apl-shelter.org.

    Halloween Ghost Hunt

    What: If you’ve ever been interested in the paranormal, or if you're a more experienced investigator, here’s your chance to visit one of the most haunted locations in Illinois. James J. Eldred Historic Site is hosting a night of history and paranormal takes place at one of Greene County’s original haunted treasures. Join other ghost adventurers in a two-hour paranormal tour of four key areas in this historic home.

    When: Two-hour tours go from 7 to 11 p.m., with a premium ghost hunt from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

    Where: 742 NW 100 St., Eldred

    More: Tickets are $20 to $35 . All proceeds from the event will go toward the restoration and preservation of the historic Eldred home, on behalf of the Illinois Valley Cultural Heritage Association nonprofit.

    Stained Glass Bat workshop

    What: Put your artistic creativity to the test with the Springfield Art Association with a holiday-themed craft session. You don’t need to be a professional welder to make a stained glass treat, anyone can with the assistance of a professional artist. Make and take home your own stained glass bat ornament at the end of this workshop.

    When: 9 a.m. to noon Friday

    Where: 700 N. Fourth St., ​Springfield

    More: Tickets are $45 for nonmembers, and $35 for SAA members.

    Hallow-Palooza

    What: The downtown Kidzeum is celebrating the spookiest time of the year with plenty of family friendly activities. Join the museum on East Adams for a spook-tacular carnival with Halloween-themed games, sinister science demonstrations with our resident mad scientist, frightening face-painting, and much more!

    When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

    Where: 412 E. Adams St., Springfield

    More: For more details, guests can visit the Kidzeum events page on their website.

    Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for The State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Halloween parade among 5 festive things to do this weekend in Springfield

