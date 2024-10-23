Halloween parade among 5 festive things to do this weekend in Springfield

We're days away from Halloween which means spooky spectaculars are picking up in Springfield.

This weekend, the streets of downtown will be transformed into a scene right out of Halloweentown with the Halloween Parade.

From chili with pups to performances as chill as the weather, here are five things to do around the capital this weekend.

Annual Halloween Parade

What: The Parent Place is hosting its seventh Annual Halloween Parade in downtown on Fifth and Sixth streets. Families will line the street as floats, children and other special Halloween guests parade the streets. Floats, musical performances and dancers will take on the streets of Springfield, right as the sky starts to darken for Jack-o-Lanterns to shine bright.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: The route starts on Jefferson to Fifth Street, Monroe to Sixth Street to Washington.

More: This event is free; more information can be found online at tppos.org .

Chili and Paw Paw Patch Bazaar

What: The Animal Protective League presents the annual APL Chili Supper and Paw Paw Patch Bazaar, offering baked goods and unique seasonal crafting opportunities. One ticket will buy a bowl of boiling hot and spicy chili with or without meat, cornbread or a hotdog, a dessert and of course a drink to go along with the dinner. All proceeds from the event benefits the sick, injured and homeless animals in APL’s care. Animals within the Mobile Adoption Unit will also be available for adoption onsite.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: 2200 Meadowbrook Road, Springfield

More: Wet soil, dryer pockets: How climate change is impacting Illinois pumpkin farms

More: Tickets are $12 for entry to the event and included food. Tickets must be purchased at apl-shelter.org.

Halloween Ghost Hunt

What: If you’ve ever been interested in the paranormal, or if you're a more experienced investigator, here’s your chance to visit one of the most haunted locations in Illinois. James J. Eldred Historic Site is hosting a night of history and paranormal takes place at one of Greene County’s original haunted treasures. Join other ghost adventurers in a two-hour paranormal tour of four key areas in this historic home.

When: Two-hour tours go from 7 to 11 p.m., with a premium ghost hunt from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 742 NW 100 St., Eldred

More: Tickets are $20 to $35 . All proceeds from the event will go toward the restoration and preservation of the historic Eldred home, on behalf of the Illinois Valley Cultural Heritage Association nonprofit.

Stained Glass Bat workshop

What: Put your artistic creativity to the test with the Springfield Art Association with a holiday-themed craft session. You don’t need to be a professional welder to make a stained glass treat, anyone can with the assistance of a professional artist. Make and take home your own stained glass bat ornament at the end of this workshop.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Friday

Where: 700 N. Fourth St., ​Springfield

More: Tickets are $45 for nonmembers, and $35 for SAA members.

Hallow-Palooza

What: The downtown Kidzeum is celebrating the spookiest time of the year with plenty of family friendly activities. Join the museum on East Adams for a spook-tacular carnival with Halloween-themed games, sinister science demonstrations with our resident mad scientist, frightening face-painting, and much more!

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: 412 E. Adams St., Springfield

More: For more details, guests can visit the Kidzeum events page on their website.

Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for The State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Halloween parade among 5 festive things to do this weekend in Springfield