    Massey Commission requests for review of hiring practices, procedures of sheriff's office

    By Steven Spearie, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    In one of its first acts, the 14-member Massey Commission voted that a formal request be sent to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Illinois Attorney General and the Illinois State Police requesting they conduct "a full review of the hiring practices (and) procedures" of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.

    The commission, formed after the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey in her home in an unincorporated area of Woodside Township by a now-former sheriff's deputy on July 6, held its first hearing on Monday.

    Some of those hiring practices have come under scrutiny after red flags were raised in the hiring of Sean P. Grayson, who is charged with the murder of Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman and the mother of two children.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USnEq_0wGoWH4S00

    More: New hearing date set for former sheriff's deputy charged with Massey's murder

    Grayson had a status hearing in Sangamon County court Monday and had another one set for Dec. 2. That is expected to be closer to a Fourth District Appellate Court ruling regarding Grayson's detention under the Pre-Trial Fairness Act.

    The ordinance, proposed by Sangamon County Board members Gina Lathan and Anthony DelGiorno, also asks for a full review of complaints and disciplinary action.

    If those agencies in question don't agree to a review, a Request for Proposal would be sent out seeking an independent investigator with the sheriff's office granting "unfettered access" to the investigator.

    More particular recommendations to the sheriff and the county regarding applicants to the office were sent to a commission law enforcement work group for study.

    It recommends background checks of applicants require FOIA requests "of any public agency personnel file, review of social media accounts/posts and review of involvement in civil legal proceedings."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmVZl_0wGoWH4S00

    It would also prohibit employment of an applicant who has a DUI or other Class A misdemeanor conviction within five years prior to application or has two or more DUIs in the 10 years prior to application.

    Grayson's criminal history showed he had two DUIs and a questionable discharge from the U.S. Army.

    A former inmate at the Logan County Jail wrote in an official complaint filed in December 2022 that Grayson ordered her to expose herself to him, according to a USA Today finding .

    The resolution was originally drafted by Lathan after talking to officials in Minneapolis where George Floyd was murdered in 2020. It became a joint resolution, taking in DelGiorno's work, and was sent to the county board's jail committee.

    Because there was no financing tied to it, Lathan agreed to withdraw the resolution and resubmit to the Massey Commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osEwy_0wGoWH4S00

    In introductory remarks, commission co-chair Dr. Jerry Kruse, dean and provost of the SIU School of Medicine and CEO of SIU Medicine said the commission "is committed to leading a process for the community to listen, to learn and more importantly, to act. The commission's work will start the process of culture change that will lead to generational transformation in our community."

    While the commission was created and funded by Sangamon County, it now functions as an independent public body, Kruse pointed out.

    It will look to produce a comprehensive report outlining findings, recommendations and proposed actions within a year.

    The commission is also co-chaired by JoAnn Johnson, the first Black woman to reach the rank of colonel with the Illinois State Police and a law enforcement trainer in police bias, and Shadia Massey, a cousin of Sonya Massey.

    Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie .

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Massey Commission requests for review of hiring practices, procedures of sheriff's office

    chron tron710
    1d ago
    this is a joke and a waste of our money
