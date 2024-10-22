Think tank gives Pritzker average grade when it comes to taxes and spending

A think tank site promoting libertarian ideas in policy debates has given Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker an average grade when it comes to taxes and spending.

The Cato Institute recently graded all 50 governors in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors report.

Governors receiving an A are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, whereas governors receiving an F have increased taxes and spending the most, according to the think tank.

The think tank gives governors a score from 0 to 100 with higher scores equaling a higher grade. Gov. Pritzker received a score of a 45 and a C grade.

“Governor Pritzker scored poorly on past Cato fiscal reports because of his huge tax increases but he was more restrained on tax and spending increases for the period of this report,” the report read.

The governor’s report highlights his fiscal policies in recent years in a mostly chronological narrative.

“Pritzker seems unconcerned that Illinois is losing workers, entrepreneurs, and retirees, who are fleeing to warmer and lower-tax states,” the report reads. “IRS data show that Illinois has the worst ratio of in-migration to out-migration of any state except New York. Illinois loses more than two households earning more than $200,000 per year for each one moving in. To reverse the migration outflow, the state needs to reduce taxes and embrace leaner government.”

Cato credits Gov. Pritzker for giving taxpayers a break in 2022 but said that 2023 and 2024 again saw tax increases.

“While Pritzker favors higher taxes on businesses in general, he hands out narrow breaks to big corporations. In 2023, for example, he awarded $213 million of incentives to a Chinese battery maker that is building a facility in Illinois. Because ‘the company is making a minimum investment of at least $1.5 billion, it’s also eligible for exemptions from state and local sales tax on building materials, utility tax, and telecommunication excise tax.’ This sort of favoritism for large corporations is both unfair and distorts the economy,” the report read.

The report also criticizes Gov. Pritzker for touting the state’s $2 billion Rainy Day Fund in his 2024 state of the state address.

“That figure is correct, but compared to state spending it is the second smallest rainy-day fund in the nation,” the report read, adding that Illinois also has the highest level of unfunded pension obligations of any state.

All six of the A grades given out by the institute were given to Republican governors.

Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Think tank gives Pritzker average grade when it comes to taxes and spending