Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center has been approved to reopen. What's the hold up?

The Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center could reopen once enough staff are hired to operate the facility, officials said.

Juveniles previously detained at the center at 2201 S. Dirksen Parkway were transferred elsewhere after 17-year-old Camren Darden, a detainee at the center, fired a gun several times inside the facility. He attempted to escape with a 16-year-old girl before he was shot by responding Springfield police officers on Sept. 30 of last year.

The Administrative Office of Illinois courts has approved all of the center’s measures to increase security, including the addition of a body scanner, said Kent Holsopple, who is the Director of Probation and Court Services for Sangamon County.

More: Springfield Police releases body cam footage of Juvenile Detention Center shooting

More: Springfield woman accused of interfering with man's medical device before he died

The reopening plan requires a set-minimum staffing level to operate the facility 24 hours a day and seven days a week, he said in a statement to the SJR.

“Sangamon County like many detention centers around the state has struggled to fill openings. The Administrative Office will not approve reopening until we meet the appropriate staffing level,” Holsopple said.

The county has worked closely with the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts to prepare for the reopening, he said.

Darden at the time fired at least four shots at three different people inside the detention center, authorities said.

Officials said the teen pointed a handgun at the Springfield police officers responding to the active shooter call when a veteran officer opened fire and shot the boy. Darden was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center has been approved to reopen. What's the hold up?