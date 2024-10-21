Open in App
    Two Springfield teens charged in homicide of 17-year-old boy

    By Tom Ackerman, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    Two teenage boys have been charged in connection the homicide of a 17-year-old boy in August.

    Larryoun Taylor, 17, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy are being face first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Dayquan Wiley, 17.

    Wiley died on Aug. 4 after Springfield Police responded to a house in the 1800 block of South 11 th Street after reports of a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found Wiley in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

    Taylor is charged with first-degree murder and home invasion. He is being charged as an adult and appeared in Sangamon County Court Friday for arraignment after being indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury.

    Taylor is in jail and will appear in court again on Nov. 12.

    The other teenager has been initially charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in juvenile court, but a petition will be filed to transfer him to adult court, according to a news release from Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser.

    The 15-year-old was arrested last week in Wisconsin by the U.S. Marshals Service and will be brought back to Sangamon County.

    Wiley was a Southeast High School student, the school district previously confirmed following the shooting.

    Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Two Springfield teens charged in homicide of 17-year-old boy

    Rob White
    1d ago
    as long as it's one of their own LOL
    Pesty
    1d ago
    So senseless, these kids with guns. They have no clue how many lives they ruined of victims, family members and friends.
