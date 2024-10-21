Two Springfield teens charged in homicide of 17-year-old boy

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection the homicide of a 17-year-old boy in August.

Larryoun Taylor, 17, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy are being face first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Dayquan Wiley, 17.

Wiley died on Aug. 4 after Springfield Police responded to a house in the 1800 block of South 11 th Street after reports of a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found Wiley in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Taylor is charged with first-degree murder and home invasion. He is being charged as an adult and appeared in Sangamon County Court Friday for arraignment after being indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury.

Taylor is in jail and will appear in court again on Nov. 12.

The other teenager has been initially charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in juvenile court, but a petition will be filed to transfer him to adult court, according to a news release from Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser.

The 15-year-old was arrested last week in Wisconsin by the U.S. Marshals Service and will be brought back to Sangamon County.

Wiley was a Southeast High School student, the school district previously confirmed following the shooting.

