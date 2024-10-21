New name, same place: Springfield cidery rebrands

7th Street Cidery is getting a new name, and familar food pairings to go with the perfect cup.

Conn's Hospitality Group, the owner of 7th Street Cidery , announced on Oct. 17 the restaurant would rebrand to Obed & Isaac’s The Cidery, as a combination with Obed & Isaac’s, a local microbrewery also owned by the Conn family.

7th Street Cidery sits at 503 S. 7th St. just across from Lincoln’s Home and has on tap 20 different types of craft ciders, meads and perry’s.

The taproom is set inside a historic home much like Obed & Isaac’s , which is settled in the Booth-Grunendike house .

According to owner Karen Conn, the rebrand represents a shift to a seamless affiliation with Obed & Isaac’s, creating a single destination where guests can enjoy a variety of food, beer and cider offerings.

Customers can order food from Obed & Isaac’s and enjoy it at The Cidery, making it a prevailing spot for a full dining and drinking experience.

The Cidery, the parlor room at Obed & Isaac’s are joining Vinegar Hill Mall and the Inn at 835 as available private event booking in the city at connshg.com .

