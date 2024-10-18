Trick or treat: Dates and times you can collect candy in the Springfield area

The weather is getting chilly, yard decorations are getting spookier, and the grocery store is filling up with candy in preparation for Halloween.

Here’s when you might expect to see skeletons or superheroes ringing your doorbell in the Sangamon County area.

Springfield

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

More: A parade will be held downtown on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Trick or treat at the Governor's Mansion will take place on Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. Lincoln Home trick or treat event will take place at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site on Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Check out more events at visitspringfieldillinois.com .

Chatham

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Auburn

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More : The city asks that trick-or-treaters visit only homes with lit porches.

Illiopolis

Date: Oct. 30, Oct 31

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held at the United Methodist Church at 501 Matilda St. on Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Leland Grove

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Loami

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A Halloween carnival will be held at the same time at the Loami Community Center, which is hosted by the Loami Christian Church.

Mechanicsburg

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A Halloween party will be held at the new community park at Seminary Street and S. Church St. on Oct. 19, from 4 to 9 p.m.

New Berlin

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Pawnee

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Riverton

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held Oct. 31 at the Riverton Christian Church at 1245 N. Seventh St. from 5 to 8 p.m.

Southern View

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Virden

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held at Virden Square on Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:15 p.m. that is hosted by the Virden Area Chamber of Commerce. A parade will follow at 6:30 p.m. that is hosted by the American Legion.

Williamsville

Date : Oct. 31

Time : 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A trick or treat event will take place at the Williamsville Public Library and Museum on Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. Costumes are optional. Bookmarks, crafts, and candy will be available. Kids can also pick out their own free, new book to take home.

Greenview

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held at the Village Park on Oct. 26 from 5 to 6 p.m. that is hosted by Greenview School District #200. The event will follow with hot dogs and music from 6 to 7 p.m.

Lincoln

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A trick or treat event will be held in downtown Lincoln on Oct. 26. Trick or treaters can pick up maps and a list participating businesses from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where they also can greet Mayor Tracy Welch. Following, trick or treaters can visit participating businesses independently until noon. All children should be accompanied by an adult.

Atlanta

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

More : The city asks that trick or treaters visit only homes with lit porches.

Mount Pulaski

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held on the west side of the square on Washington Street on Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Taylorville

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A Halloween Parade will take place on Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Morrisonville

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Stonington

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Litchfield

Date : Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., following the parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dawson

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Jerome

Jerome is not offering hours for village-wide trick or treat, but they are hosting an event outside the Jerome Civic Center on Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. where they will hand out candy.

Pana

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Divernon

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

San Jose

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: The San Jose Methodist United Church will host a trick or treat event at the same time and date where they will provide hot dogs and hot chocolate.

Kincaid

More: A trunk or treat will be held around the Kincaid Triangle on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hillsboro

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

More: A trick or treat trail will be held downtown from 1 to 3 p.m. Children and families can pick up maps for the businesses participating at The Journal-News office at 431 S. Main St. A parade will start at 3 p.m.

Carlinville

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: Merchant’s Night will take place on the Square on Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will be handing out candy. A Halloween parade will take place Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Sherman

Date: Oct. 31

Time: Not listed

More: A trunk or treat will be held at Sherman Village Park on Oct. 26 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., which is hosted by the Village and the Sherman Area Chamber of Commerce. A Halloween movie will play around dusk.

Staunton

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: Dusk to 9 p.m.

More: A Halloween parade will be held Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., which is hosted by the Lions Club of Staunton.

Witt

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A Halloween parade will be held Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Nokomis

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held Oct. 26 at Fred B. Johnson Park from 4 to 6 p.m. A movie will also play at the same time and place.

Pleasant Plains

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The public use of golf carts and ATVS will not be permitted during this time for the safety of children.

Assumption

Date: Oct. 30, 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. The location is to be determined.

Athens

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Springs

Date: Oct. 30, 31

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held at Taylor Springs Park on Hamilton Road on Oct. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m., which is hosted by the Taylor Springs Event Committee.

Petersburg

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Kincaid

Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

More: A trunk or treat will be held at Village Hall on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Grandview

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Rochester

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Note: Think we missed a community? Email us tackerman@gannett.com.

