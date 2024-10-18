Open in App
    • The State Journal-Register

    Trick or treat: Dates and times you can collect candy in the Springfield area

    By Tom Ackerman, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUnQZ_0wBv3avt00

    The weather is getting chilly, yard decorations are getting spookier, and the grocery store is filling up with candy in preparation for Halloween.

    Here’s when you might expect to see skeletons or superheroes ringing your doorbell in the Sangamon County area.

    Springfield

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

    More: A parade will be held downtown on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

    Trick or treat at the Governor's Mansion will take place on Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. Lincoln Home trick or treat event will take place at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site on Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Check out more events at visitspringfieldillinois.com .

    Chatham

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

    Auburn

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More : The city asks that trick-or-treaters visit only homes with lit porches.

    Illiopolis

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct 31

    Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held at the United Methodist Church at 501 Matilda St. on Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

    Leland Grove

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

    Loami

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A Halloween carnival will be held at the same time at the Loami Community Center, which is hosted by the Loami Christian Church.

    Mechanicsburg

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A Halloween party will be held at the new community park at Seminary Street and S. Church St. on Oct. 19, from 4 to 9 p.m.

    New Berlin

    Date: Oct. 26

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    Pawnee

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

    Riverton

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held Oct. 31 at the Riverton Christian Church at 1245 N. Seventh St. from 5 to 8 p.m.

    Southern View

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

    Virden

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held at Virden Square on Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:15 p.m. that is hosted by the Virden Area Chamber of Commerce. A parade will follow at 6:30 p.m. that is hosted by the American Legion.

    Williamsville

    Date : Oct. 31

    Time : 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trick or treat event will take place at the Williamsville Public Library and Museum on Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. Costumes are optional. Bookmarks, crafts, and candy will be available. Kids can also pick out their own free, new book to take home.

    Greenview

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held at the Village Park on Oct. 26 from 5 to 6 p.m. that is hosted by Greenview School District #200. The event will follow with hot dogs and music from 6 to 7 p.m.

    Lincoln

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trick or treat event will be held in downtown Lincoln on Oct. 26. Trick or treaters can pick up maps and a list participating businesses from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where they also can greet Mayor Tracy Welch. Following, trick or treaters can visit participating businesses independently until noon. All children should be accompanied by an adult.

    Atlanta

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

    More : The city asks that trick or treaters visit only homes with lit porches.

    Mount Pulaski

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held on the west side of the square on Washington Street on Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

    Taylorville

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A Halloween Parade will take place on Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

    Morrisonville

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    Stonington

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

    Litchfield

    Date : Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., following the parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

    Dawson

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    Jerome

    Jerome is not offering hours for village-wide trick or treat, but they are hosting an event outside the Jerome Civic Center on Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. where they will hand out candy.

    Pana

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    Divernon

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    San Jose

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: The San Jose Methodist United Church will host a trick or treat event at the same time and date where they will provide hot dogs and hot chocolate.

    Kincaid

    More: A trunk or treat will be held around the Kincaid Triangle on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

    Hillsboro

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trick or treat trail will be held downtown from 1 to 3 p.m. Children and families can pick up maps for the businesses participating at The Journal-News office at 431 S. Main St. A parade will start at 3 p.m.

    Carlinville

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: Merchant’s Night will take place on the Square on Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will be handing out candy. A Halloween parade will take place Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

    Sherman

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: Not listed

    More: A trunk or treat will be held at Sherman Village Park on Oct. 26 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., which is hosted by the Village and the Sherman Area Chamber of Commerce. A Halloween movie will play around dusk.

    Staunton

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: Dusk to 9 p.m.

    More: A Halloween parade will be held Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., which is hosted by the Lions Club of Staunton.

    Witt

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A Halloween parade will be held Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

    Nokomis

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held Oct. 26 at Fred B. Johnson Park from 4 to 6 p.m. A movie will also play at the same time and place.

    Pleasant Plains

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

    The public use of golf carts and ATVS will not be permitted during this time for the safety of children.

    Assumption

    Date: Oct. 30, 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. The location is to be determined.

    Athens

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

    Taylor Springs

    Date: Oct. 30, 31

    Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held at Taylor Springs Park on Hamilton Road on Oct. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m., which is hosted by the Taylor Springs Event Committee.

    Petersburg

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    Kincaid

    Date: Oct. 30, Oct. 31

    Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

    More: A trunk or treat will be held at Village Hall on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

    Grandview

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

    Rochester

    Date: Oct. 31

    Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

    Note: Think we missed a community? Email us tackerman@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Trick or treat: Dates and times you can collect candy in the Springfield area

