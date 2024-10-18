Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State Journal-Register

    Illinois launches new DMV kiosks for license renewal and stickers. What you need to know

    By Tom Ackerman, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    Need to renew your license but don't want to wait in line at the DMV or go online to do it? Good news, many Illinois residents have a faster way they can get their license plate stickers.

    The state launched a new pilot program where residents can renew their license and get their license plate stickers right from a kiosk.

    Here's what you need to know.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuyTp_0wBudOn300

    What can the kiosks do?

    The kiosks can quickly print vehicle registration renewals and plate stickers. Customers seeking a driver’s license or state ID renewal can receive temporary documents from the kiosk while their new card is mailed to them.

    How many Kiosks will be part of the pilot program?

    There will be 15 Fast-Lane kiosks initially rolled out.

    More: Giannoulias reveals program to cut down DMW wait times

    Where will be the kiosks be located?

    • Springfield: 4200 Conestoga Drive, inside Meijer
    • Fairview Heights: 10850 Lincoln Trail Ste 12B, inside Ruler Foods
    • East Peoria: 201 S. Main St., inside Kroger
    • Flossmoor: 3800 Vollmer Road, inside Meijer
    • Oak Lawn: 11000 S. Cicero Ave., inside Mariano's
    • Chicago: 3857 S. Martin Luther King Drive, inside Mariano's
    • Chicago: 3145 S. Ashland Ave., inside Mariano's
    • Chicago: 1615 S. Clark St., inside Mariano's
    • Chicago: 40 S. Halsted St., inside Mariano's
    • Stickney: 7122 40th St., inside Jewel-Osco
    • Lombard: 1177 S. Main St., inside Jewel-Osco
    • Chicago: 3350 N. Western Ave., inside Mariano's
    • Chicago: 4042 W. Foster Ave., inside Jewel-Osco
    • Park Ridge: 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., inside Mariano's
    • Des Plaines: 1500 Lee St., inside Jewel-Osco

    What is the motivation for the pilot program?

    Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced expanded online services at the DMV in January, aimed at eliminating unnecessary trips to DMV facilities and cutting down wait times for those who still go.

    "I'm serious. Don’t come unless you are 100% certain that you need to visit one of our facilities," Giannoulias said at an earlier press conference. "The reason is obvious. Most people do not need to go to a DMV facility to get what they need."

    Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois launches new DMV kiosks for license renewal and stickers. What you need to know

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Lawmakers propose cutting hard-rock-mine oversight, despite public outcry
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy