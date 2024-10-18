Illinois launches new DMV kiosks for license renewal and stickers. What you need to know

Need to renew your license but don't want to wait in line at the DMV or go online to do it? Good news, many Illinois residents have a faster way they can get their license plate stickers.

The state launched a new pilot program where residents can renew their license and get their license plate stickers right from a kiosk.

Here's what you need to know.

What can the kiosks do?

The kiosks can quickly print vehicle registration renewals and plate stickers. Customers seeking a driver’s license or state ID renewal can receive temporary documents from the kiosk while their new card is mailed to them.

How many Kiosks will be part of the pilot program?

There will be 15 Fast-Lane kiosks initially rolled out.

Where will be the kiosks be located?

Springfield: 4200 Conestoga Drive, inside Meijer

Fairview Heights: 10850 Lincoln Trail Ste 12B, inside Ruler Foods

East Peoria: 201 S. Main St., inside Kroger

Flossmoor: 3800 Vollmer Road, inside Meijer

Oak Lawn: 11000 S. Cicero Ave., inside Mariano's

Chicago: 3857 S. Martin Luther King Drive, inside Mariano's

Chicago: 3145 S. Ashland Ave., inside Mariano's

Chicago: 1615 S. Clark St., inside Mariano's

Chicago: 40 S. Halsted St., inside Mariano's

Stickney: 7122 40th St., inside Jewel-Osco

Lombard: 1177 S. Main St., inside Jewel-Osco

Chicago: 3350 N. Western Ave., inside Mariano's

Chicago: 4042 W. Foster Ave., inside Jewel-Osco

Park Ridge: 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., inside Mariano's

Des Plaines: 1500 Lee St., inside Jewel-Osco

What is the motivation for the pilot program?

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced expanded online services at the DMV in January, aimed at eliminating unnecessary trips to DMV facilities and cutting down wait times for those who still go.

"I'm serious. Don’t come unless you are 100% certain that you need to visit one of our facilities," Giannoulias said at an earlier press conference. "The reason is obvious. Most people do not need to go to a DMV facility to get what they need."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois launches new DMV kiosks for license renewal and stickers. What you need to know