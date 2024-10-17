The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum celebrated its 20 th anniversary since they opened their doors to the public in October of 2004.

The museum and library were officially dedicated in April 2005 , which Former President George W. Bush attended with his wife, Laura, among other notable attendees.

The library in 2004 had moved from the basement of the Old State Capitol and into the nearly 100,000-square-foot facility on the 200 block of North Sixth Street.

A celebration of the library was held on Oct. 16 gave people a chance to reflect on the importance of the museum.

Executive Director Christina Shutt spoke about continuing the legacy of the organization and its mission of preserving Illinois and Abraham Lincoln history, as well as moving forward efforts to engage with online audiences by digitizing the library’s documents.

Former Library Services Director Kathryn Harris who now serves on the organization’s board of trustees spoke about progression to construction in the late 1990s.

“My fondest memory comes from the work that was done by the staff at that time. And I see many of those staff members here, which makes my heart go pitter-patter,” she said.

Amanda Helm, a 25-year employee of the organization attended the reception with her son Gabriel. Helm appreciates that people continue to utilize the library.

She emphasized that the library has documents containing Illinois history in addition to that of Abraham Lincoln.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum celebrates 20 years in new building