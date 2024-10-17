Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State Journal-Register

    Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum celebrates 20 years in new building

    By Tom Ackerman, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum celebrated its 20 th anniversary since they opened their doors to the public in October of 2004.

    The museum and library were officially dedicated in April 2005 , which Former President George W. Bush attended with his wife, Laura, among other notable attendees.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2euL_0wAKXneF00

    More: Remembering April 19, 2005: Lincoln Presidential Museum dedication was cause for celebration

    The library in 2004 had moved from the basement of the Old State Capitol and into the nearly 100,000-square-foot facility on the 200 block of North Sixth Street.

    A celebration of the library was held on Oct. 16 gave people a chance to reflect on the importance of the museum.

    Executive Director Christina Shutt spoke about continuing the legacy of the organization and its mission of preserving Illinois and Abraham Lincoln history, as well as moving forward efforts to engage with online audiences by digitizing the library’s documents.

    Former Library Services Director Kathryn Harris who now serves on the organization’s board of trustees spoke about progression to construction in the late 1990s.

    “My fondest memory comes from the work that was done by the staff at that time. And I see many of those staff members here, which makes my heart go pitter-patter,” she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHQMp_0wAKXneF00

    Amanda Helm, a 25-year employee of the organization attended the reception with her son Gabriel. Helm appreciates that people continue to utilize the library.

    She emphasized that the library has documents containing Illinois history in addition to that of Abraham Lincoln.

    Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum celebrates 20 years in new building

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz20 days ago
    School board approves 2025-26 academic calendar, $154K for professional development program
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy