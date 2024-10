McDonald's McRib sandwich returning in 2024. Here's when and how to find it

One of McDonald’s most vaulted and iconic sandwiches is coming back to central Illinois – for a limited time of course.

The McRib will likely appear on Springfield McDonald's menus in mid-November, according to a local general manager.

A second general manager for a separate Springfield location confirmed that while a date would not be given until the end of October, the sandwich served hot with crispy fries would likely be returning next month.

For those who aren’t in the know, the McRib consists of a restricted boneless pork patty shaped to be like a miniature rack of ribs for the aesthetic, which is then dunked in barbecue sauce and placed on a sandwich roll with onions and pickles. McDonald's first Executive Chef René Arend, who created the McNugget, also created the McRib.

The saucy sandwich was created in 1981 to curb chicken shortages, due to high demands for chicken nuggets and raised price for fowl. The item was sold until 1985 when it was taken off the menu for infrequent buying, and has since been a recurring intermittent dish best served swimming in it.

It would be back – it always comes back.

The last time the McRib was seen on the menu was a week out from Thanksgiving in 2023, after the golden arches had said their November 2022 Farewell Tour of the McRib would be the last appearance of the sandwich.

The sandwich garnered such a following, a super-fan named Alan created the McRib Locator in 2008. The website allows users to track McRibs nearest to them. The "most recent sighting" was logged by a user in the United Kingdom on Sept. 30.

While not confirmed, the meal usually hits stores around the country around Thanksgiving and has been confirmed in Missouri to return on Nov. 27, 2024.

