Jack-o'-lantern festival highlights 5 things to do in the Springfield area

If it hasn’t felt like fall before, it sure does now. Don the sweaters and get out to enjoy that weather.

Looking for something to do this weekend out in a field picking pumpkins? Check out The State Journal-Registers list of the 10 best pumpkin patches around Central Illinois .

If you're looking for a little something more low-key or downtown, we have you covered.

Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular

What: Inspired by a pumpkin carving event of the same name in Rhode Island, this spooky night of carving squash invites students to families and artists to carve at the Washington Park Carillon. More than 2,000 illuminated hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns are displayed around the Carillon and the Washington Park Botanical Garden – with special music, lighting, food vendors and a unique tree of lights, this event attracts thousands to the park annually.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 1740 W. Fayette Ave., Springfield

More: Ticket prices are as follows: Adult tickets are $10, children four to 11 are $7 and children three and under are free.

UIS International Festival

What: The university’s longest-running student-led festival will feature live cultural performances and international cuisine from different regions of the globe. Attendees will receive a digital program and food tickets upon entry, allowing them to explore various cultural exhibits and enjoy food tastings. The festival celebrates different cultures and reconnects the almost 1,000 international students at UIS to parts of their country’s lifestyles.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: 2171 University Drive, Springfield

More: Admission to the event is completely free and for more information, guests can visit go.uis.edu/InternationalFestival .

Boo Bark at the Park

What: Who says Halloween is for humans only? Dogs of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to dress up, grab their leashes and their humans and join Animal Protective League at Springfield’s only Halloween Party for dogs. Boo Bark is sponsored by the bank of Springfield and for just a $3 admission fee for your four-legged friend, owners and furry buds are open to a variety of activities including a paw-casso art booth for pets, a kids zone gaming area, pumpkin painting for children and other dog games like rope tugging and fetch. A pet costume contest will take place at 1:30 p.m. with entry costing $2 and awards being given out for overall best costume, funniest costume and most creative.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stuart Park, 1800 Winch Lane, Springfield

More: All funds will benefit the APL, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting ill, injured and abandoned homeless animals. Please, only bring dogs comfortable in large crowds and not reactive to other dogs, while on a leash at all times.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra

What: Get ready for an unforgettable night with Taichi Fukumura, the new music director for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra in his opening season with the orchestra. Festive Fanfare, the concert, promises to be a sensational celebration brimming with surprises, passion and artistry. Feel the exhilarating energy of Walton's Spitfire Prelude and Fugue, followed by the brilliance of Coleridge-Taylor’s Violin Concerto, featuring the phenomenal Braimah Kanneh-Mason on violin.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: UIS Performing Arts Center, 2200 Ernest Hemingway Drive, Springfield

More: Tickets may be purchased in Springfield through the UIS Ticket Office at 217-206-6160 or online at $10 per student ticket up to $65 for premium seating tickets.

Family Fall Festival

What: The Pure Haven Family Resource Center in partnership with Lighthouse Kidz and Family Development are joining forces to bring a day full of fun, excitement, and valuable resources to our community. Make a day of sunlight and fresh cool air for the kiddos to enjoy bouncing around in bounce houses, have their face painted and enjoy some sweet Halloween treats. Haircuts, giveaways and resource information for families will also be available.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: 215 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield

More: Please call 217-679-4009 to reserve a spot for those interested in holding a resource table.

Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for The State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

