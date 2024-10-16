Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State Journal-Register

    Illinois lawmakers pushing for more stringent gun storage laws. What you need to know

    By Patrick M. Keck, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psXnS_0w8mwqOY00

    The 14-year-old suspect who shot 11 people and killed four in a Georgia high school last month had access to a semiautomatic assault-style weapon legally purchased by the shooter's father, prompting questions nationwide for how to address youth firearm safety.

    The deadliest school shooting in Georgia history, children having easy access to firearms in their homes is far from an anomaly, studies show, and the consequences could be deadly. Last year alone, there were more than 400 unintentional shootings by children per research by the anti-violence group Everytown for Gun Safety.

    Three deaths have been recorded in Illinois in 2024 so far, including a two-year-old boy in Chicago's South Side this January. Now, Illinois lawmakers are pushing legislation that would strengthen gun storage laws.

    More: Budzinski hopeful for farm bill passage after prior deadline passes

    Here's what you need to know.

    What would the legislation do?

    The Safe Firearm Storage Act, filed under Senate Bill 3971 and House Bill 5891 , would prohibit the possession of a firearm outside its owner's "immediate possession or control" and increases the age to 18 from 13 where safe storage in homes are required.

    In the case of a lost or stolen firearm, Senate Bill 3973 and House Bill 5888 would require the owner to report it with local law enforcement within 48 hours instead of the original 72. It comes after reports show that approximately 380,000 guns are stolen per year nationwide.

    What happens if a gun owner violates these laws?

    Gun owners who fail to properly store their firearms could see penalties up to $10,000 if a minor, at-risk or person prohibited from owning a firearm gained access and used it to injure or cause the death of a person. If an unauthorized person gains access, the penalty ranges from $500 to $1,000.

    They could also be subject to losing their Firearm Owner Identification Card on a second violation of failing to report a lost or stolen firearm within the new 48-hour window.

    When is veto session?

    Illinois lawmakers are scheduled to return to Springfield for a six-day veto session. They will meet from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 and Nov. 19 through Nov. 21.

    For this legislation and any other pieces of legislation to go into immediate effect, a super-majority vote is required in both chambers. Democrats hold those margins in the House and Senate.

    Contact Patrick M. Keck: pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois lawmakers pushing for more stringent gun storage laws. What you need to know

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile15 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy