Illinois lawmakers pushing for more stringent gun storage laws. What you need to know

The 14-year-old suspect who shot 11 people and killed four in a Georgia high school last month had access to a semiautomatic assault-style weapon legally purchased by the shooter's father, prompting questions nationwide for how to address youth firearm safety.

The deadliest school shooting in Georgia history, children having easy access to firearms in their homes is far from an anomaly, studies show, and the consequences could be deadly. Last year alone, there were more than 400 unintentional shootings by children per research by the anti-violence group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Three deaths have been recorded in Illinois in 2024 so far, including a two-year-old boy in Chicago's South Side this January. Now, Illinois lawmakers are pushing legislation that would strengthen gun storage laws.

What would the legislation do?

The Safe Firearm Storage Act, filed under Senate Bill 3971 and House Bill 5891 , would prohibit the possession of a firearm outside its owner's "immediate possession or control" and increases the age to 18 from 13 where safe storage in homes are required.

In the case of a lost or stolen firearm, Senate Bill 3973 and House Bill 5888 would require the owner to report it with local law enforcement within 48 hours instead of the original 72. It comes after reports show that approximately 380,000 guns are stolen per year nationwide.

What happens if a gun owner violates these laws?

Gun owners who fail to properly store their firearms could see penalties up to $10,000 if a minor, at-risk or person prohibited from owning a firearm gained access and used it to injure or cause the death of a person. If an unauthorized person gains access, the penalty ranges from $500 to $1,000.

They could also be subject to losing their Firearm Owner Identification Card on a second violation of failing to report a lost or stolen firearm within the new 48-hour window.

When is veto session?

Illinois lawmakers are scheduled to return to Springfield for a six-day veto session. They will meet from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 and Nov. 19 through Nov. 21.

For this legislation and any other pieces of legislation to go into immediate effect, a super-majority vote is required in both chambers. Democrats hold those margins in the House and Senate.

