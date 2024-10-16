Central Illinois microbrewery debuting new beer supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts

For Karen Conn, watching news updates from Hurricane Helene hit too close to home, knowing her family was dealing with the fallout of the hurricane in Asheville, North Carolina.

Conn's daughter, Amanda, has been working in the local hospital pretty much nonstop since the hurricane.

When Conn had a chance to help out, she did not hesitate.

Obed & Isaac’s Microbrewery & Eatery at 500 S. Sixth St. announced sales from its new Appalachia Strong IPA will support the relief efforts following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The massive storm Helene hit six states in late September of this year, claiming over 300 lives – many in North and West Carolina’s Mountain region which had villages flattened, and leaving people without resources.

The central Illinois brewery has partnered with the North Carolina Brewers Guild to help displaced people from Hurricane Helene, alongside eight to 10 other brewers across the Prairie State. Through the Pouring for Neighbors initiative, Obed & Isaac’s aims to rally the central Illinois community to contribute to the rebuilding efforts.

“My daughter and her wife and children live in Asheville and although they are without water and electricity, they didn’t suffer any more damage,” Conn said. “When we saw what we could do, this was just a perfect opportunity to jump on and just pour some beers for friends.”

The hurricane hits close to home for the downtown business too, according to Conn. Two prior bartenders moved down to Asheville after living in central Illinois. One of the bartenders is struggling now after the hurricane with extensive home damages.

The beer will officially launch on Oct. 25, with a portion of proceeds going directly toward the recovery efforts as part of the Pouring for Neighbors initiative.

A $1 of every pint of the specially brewed IPA will be donated to the Western North Carolina Relief fund with the Conn family matching each donation dollar for dollar.

The funds raised will support local organizations working on the ground to provide vital services, including shelter, food, and reconstruction efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

The Conn family is asking Illinoisians to come out and support the ale on Oct. 25 by spreading the word on social media with hashtags #AppalachiaStrong, #PouringForNeighbors, and #Obed&Isaacs.

Appalachia Strong IPA

According to the local brewers, Appalachia Strong IPA is an American-style India Pale Ale brewed to embody the resilience and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains and the people. The beer features notes of pine and citrus, layered with hints of candy stone fruit, creating a refreshing and aromatic experience.

“We think of North Carolina with pine trees, outdoorsy, so we were trying to craft our ale around that refreshing grainy,” Conn said. “It’s very hoppy. It’s going to be a very hopps-style beer which is strong like Appalachia so – we put a little bit of thought into it.”

The brew will be available in draft at both Obed & Isaac’s locations in Springfield and Peoria. Not a beer fan? The Conn family still urges donations directly to the Pouring for Neighbors campaign and supporting relief efforts at drinkncbeer.org under the North Carolina beer relief page.

Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for The State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Central Illinois microbrewery debuting new beer supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts