Use veggies right from your garden for this vegetarian chili recipe

Wednesday marks an internationally important day, World Food Day. For those unfamiliar with World Food Day, Oct. 16, is recognized annually in more than 150 countries worldwide with the mission of raising awareness of global hunger and food insecurities.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), all people have “the right to foods for a better life and a better future.” Statistically speaking the UN FAO notes on their website that, “Over 2.8 billion people in the world are unable to afford a healthy diet. Unhealthy diets are the leading cause of all forms of malnutrition — undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and obesity, which now exist in most countries, cutting across socio-economic classes.”

The World Food Day mission stretches far beyond just extinguishing hunger but also addresses quality, basic nutrition as well as supply chain challenges associated with the foods the world eats.

A three-ingredient “recipe” in honor of World Food Day:

1. Take a moment to learn more about great ideas for tackling this mission in the “stories” section at fao.org . Creative thinkers, scientists, entrepreneurs and community members are taking one step at a time to move this mission forward, and just maybe you might have a great idea for your community.

2. Donate, support or volunteer to help organizations globally, nationally or right here at home that also share values with FAO such as the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, the Central Illinois Food Bank and other reputable organizations supporting heathy communities, farmers and eating.

3. Connect with food directly. Gather up the last of this season’s garden production by snagging what is left straight from the source! Many fall markets and roadside stands still have many items left to eat. Continue to support local producers and farmers so that those small businesses stay in business for seasons to come. Below is a recipe that just might fit the bill for including locally produced ingredients in a healthy and nutritional way.

Vegetarian Chili with Blistered Tomatoes & Roasted Fall Veggies

First, gather up your end-of-season prep:

2.5 lbs. of end-of-season tomatoes, roasted (wash, rinse, toss in olive oil and broil on high until slightly blistered but soft; run roasted tomatoes through a food mill, and set aside until ready to add below.)

2 lbs. of the assorted diced vegetables below, roasted (wash, dice, toss in olive oil and roast on 400 degrees, stirring occasionally until caramelized but still firm.)

1 medium-to-large, sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-in. cube1 medium-sized fresh canning pumpkin, peeled and cut into ½-in. cubes

1 medium butternut, acorn or other squash, cut into ½-in. cubes

When the end of season prep is complete, continue with the ingredients and instructions below.

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 yellow onion, diced

1 large carrot, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

6 oz. diced fresh green chilis or jalapenos (seeds and ribs removed)

2 1/2 tablespoons mild chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups vegetable broth

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

Directions: Place oil in a large pot, and place over medium-high heat. Add in garlic, onion, diced carrot, red bell pepper and green chiles; sauté for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently. Nearing the end of the sauté, add the spices and stir into the sauté. On medium heat, add broth, tomatoes, black beans and kidney beans. Bring to a boil. Then reduce heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes or until chili thickens and flavors come together. Stir in remaining roasted fall vegetables, and simmer for 15 minutes more. Taste and adjust seasonings and salt as necessary. Garnish as desired.

Sheridan Lane is director of culinary programs and operations at Lincoln Land Community College.

Lincoln Land Community College offers credit programs in Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, Baking/Pastry, and Value-Added Local Food, and non-credit cooking and food classes through LLCC Community Education.

Cooking or food questions? Email epicuriosity101@llcc.edu.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Use veggies right from your garden for this vegetarian chili recipe