    Springfield-area airport recognized as one of the best airports in the state

    By Claire Grant, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRwuR_0w5vkCWQ00

    A local airport has been named one of the best airports of the year in the state.

    The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the winners of the Airport of the Year award at the Illinois Public Airports Association fall conference in Galena last week.

    The Jacksonville Municipal Airport ​won the Large General Aviation airport of the year category. A general aviation airport is a public-use airport that does not have scheduled service or has scheduled service with less than 2,500 passenger boardings each year, according to the FAA.

    The awards reflect outstanding achievements of the state’s aviation community in different aspects. The awards also celebrate the contribution of airports to the state’s overall economy and transportation system. ​

    What plays into Illinois’ success as an airport hub? According to IDOT, Gov. JB Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capitol program could help strengthen airports outside of O’Hare.

    The Rebuild Illinois capital program has been investing into the Illinois transportation through IDOT since 2021.

    In that year, IDOT released the $20.7 billion six-year plan aiming to improve roads, bridges and help ensure Illinois remains a top transportation network in the U.S. Pritzker announced a $94 million commitment to airports throughout the state in the program, with an added $11.5 million in local contributions, the largest statewide capital investment for airports in the prairie state’s history.

    Currently, IDOT is investing a total of $150 million into the aviation industry.

    Illinois Airports

    Illinois is home to 100 public-use airports and heliports, with nearly 3,000 registered aircraft. The system of airports supports more than 492,000 jobs, with a combined payroll of $21.9 billion and a total economic impact of $95.5 billion according to Illinois.gov.

    Other airports which won awards at the Galena conference follow below:

    • Gen. Wayne A. Downing Airport, Primary Airport of the Year
    • St. Louis Regional Airport, Reliever Airport of the Year
    • Crawford County Airport, Small General Aviation Airport of the Year
    • Wolford’s Airport, ​Private Airport of the Year
    • Brussels Heliport, Heliport of the Year ​
    • Mount Vernon Airport, Aeronautical Event of the Year

    Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for The State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield-area airport recognized as one of the best airports in the state

    Ernie Cummings
    1d ago
    One of the best in Springfield
    John Thompson
    2d ago
    They went to Galena, spending extra money, to review airports!
