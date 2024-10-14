Here are 10 pumpkin patches to check out in the Springfield area this fall

What does your fall bucket list look like? Does baking bread, going on a hiking trail and trying a new warm, cozy soup make the list? How about a classic trip to a pumpkin patch?

Illinois is the king of pumpkins, producing almost more than twice as many pumpkin acres compared to the other top five producing states in 2022 with over 17,600 acres dedicated to gourd growing.

According to the USDA, the most recent available data indicate that almost 80 percent of pumpkin acres in Illinois are devoted to varieties destined for pie filling, which tend to be smaller, sweeter and cheaper than jack-o-lantern pumpkins.

On average Illinois grows about 37,500 pumpkin pounds per acre per year.

With plenty of pumpkins to go around, we've put together a list of 10 pumpkin patches to check out within an hour of Springfield.

Bomke’s Patch

What: With roots in a small Christmas tree farm, Bomke’s has expanded into a place for families to visit every fall season. The farm features a pick it yourself pumpkin patch over 10 acres of land, with a common play area for kids and a corn maze. For little ones, a bean maze on two acres is challenging for kids, who’ll want to visit the petting zoo after or go on a wagon ride. One thing you have to try? The pumpkin cannon – load and shoot your own pumpkin up to a quarter mile away for only $5.

Where: 605 Country Lake Road, Springfield

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, until Oct. 26.

Jefferies Orchard and patch

What: This is your one stop shop for all food and decorations. Sample homegrown tomatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, raw honey and over a dozen types of apples at Jeffries Orchard. For decorations, guests can pay and pick flowers on the farm, as well as Indian corn shoots.

Where: 1016 Jefferies Road, Springfield

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apple Barn

What: Apple Barn grows and sells apples, Indian corn, pumpkins, gourds, mums, and more. Whether you are celebrating Halloween or just need some fresh delicious apples, Apple Barn has what you need just a short drive away from the city.

Where: 2290 E. Walnut St., Chatham

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Kristin’s pumpkin patch

What: Maybe you’ve driven by this patch before and never even noticed, since this gem is easy to miss. Family run for over 30 years , the farm relies on guests who are happy to get hands-on with wheelbarrows, cutters and walks through the patch. Pumpkins are picked and weighed at 70 cents a pound, with self-pick flowers also available for purchase for a dollar a stem. Find the orange tent on the corner and grab a wheelbarrow for picking, or a ticket to the corn maze and hayride at $2 each.

Where: 6300 Wind Tree Road, Springfield; the address is actually in a neighborhood, there should be an orange tent and silo.

Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pumpkin Creek Farms

What: For tickets as little as $6, guests can enjoy all the attractions at Pumpkin Creek. Attractions include an interactive corn maze GPS game, two corn bins, haystack mountain, self-picking pumpkins, hayrides, a petting zoo and barrel train rides. For younger crowds, a spider web trampoline is available, as well as other playhouse activities around the farm.

Where: 7392 Barclay Road, Sherman

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Indian Creek Farmstead

What: Every weekend, Indian Creek is welcoming guests to their pumpkin patch featuring tractor-pulled wagon rides around the farm. Activities range from a kids area to play in the barnyard, roping corrals, wagon rides and grain slides.

Where: 19468 Curtis Blacktop Road, Petersburg

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Gail’s Pumpkin Patch

What: Come taste the fresh honey, baked goods and apples at Gail’s Pumpkin Patch after picking your favorite pumpkin on the farm. According to the business' website , the patch offers fun with farm animals, popcorn wagon rides, a tunnel maze and giant games like gourd bowling.

Where: 1709 2000 Ave., Beason

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Indian Knolls Pumpkins

What: This beautiful centennial farm is nestled along the Sangamon River in extreme northern Christian County. Surrounded by rolling pastures and timber, Indian Knoll offers one of the most picturesque fall venues in the area. Drop by the artisan shop with locally made items for sale at the barn, before heading out to the patch on seven acres of land. Face painting, a barrel train, bale climbing and other fun for the family will be available for guests.

Where: 2850 N. 1000 East Road, Mechanicsburg

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Black Bart’s Patch

What: Open until Halloween, this small pumpkin patch has fun for the kiddos with a mini haunted house, a pirate ship play area, a goat petting zoo to the classic corn maze. On the weekend, barrel rides are available for a $2 ticker per person.

Where: 9381 West Wise Road, Warrensburg

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, except Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene Field Farms

What: Greene Field Farms is asking guests to simply skip the parking fees and in return, bring a trailer to take home as many pumpkins as they could ask for. This is the place to go for guests looking to make the most out of their day and cross out at least a few lines in their fall bucket list. Try your hand at apple picking and pumpkin picking , before heading over to the concessions with fresh apple cider slushies and hot steak sandwiches. From small enough to carry in your pocket to pumpkins over 100 pounds, dad will be dragging out a pumpkin heavier than most fifth graders for only $25.

Where: 311 Daum Station Road, Greenfield

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

