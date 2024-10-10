'A proud day for Springfield.' City celebrates race riot site as newest national monument

In her first term as a U.S. Representative, Nikki Budzinski said the push to make the site of the Springfield 1908 Race Riot a national monument was "the single largest ask of the Biden Administration."

On Wednesday, Budzinski and others joined in a celebration at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital nearly two months after President Joe Biden made the designation official through the Antiquities Act .

"I'm so excited to see it come to fruition after so many years of community pushing for this recognition," said Budzinski, a Springfield Democrat. "This is a proud day for Springfield. This is a great day for Springfield."

More: People knew about allegations against Riverton Police Chief but hired him anyway. Why?

Many who have been with the effort longer, including past Springfield NAACP presidents Teresa Haley and Judy Johnson, and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, were also on hand for the celebration.

Among the other guests at Bunn Auditorium Wednesday were Lindsay Harney Price and Amanda Staab Londrigan, who as Iles Elementary School sixth-graders in 1991, presented a petition of more than 250 signatures to the Springfield City Council asking for it to memorialize the race riot.

The violence perpetrated by white mobs claimed the lives of at least five people, caused millions of dollars of damage to Black-owned businesses and uprooted thousands of Blacks from the city. Two Black men — Scott Burton and William Donnegan — were lynched.

The NAACP was formed in the aftermath of the riot.

Durbin said one of the seminal moments in beginning the work to get the site its status was when an archaeological team from Fever River Research , led by Floyd Mansberger, found seven homes, five of which were burned during the riot as the Springfield Rail Improvements Project was in its infancy. Mansberger, who was in the audience Wednesday, found a trove of artifacts in the unearthing.

"(It was as if) the voices- were saying, 'Don't forget us,'" Durbin said.

Durbin, who first introduced legislation about the site in the Senate with Duckworth in 2019, said he was aware that Biden's signing of the act came just a month after the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey at the hands of a now-former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy sent shockwaves throughout the country.

"It was certainly a reminder," he said, "that the forces of hate and violence that were so dominant during the Springfield Race Riot are still in our community. We have to work together, all of us, to bring that to an end."

Massey's family is related to William Donnegan.

Durbin and others recognized that it was the pull of the community that brought the project to the finish line.

"This is what you dream of, community coming together for the right reason, to send the right message," Durbin told the media afterwards.

Brian Mitchell, director of research and interpretation at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, said the ALPLM is creating a database that chronicles every Black household that was in the city in 1908.

Researchers, he said, "want to know who was in every house that was burned down. We want to know the organizations they belonged. We want to know who their families were. We want to know every serviceman that was there and we want to celebrate their stories of resiliency."

Mitchell, who has researched race riots in other cities, said Springfield "is the one community that I have seen that has come together: Black, White, business, regardless of partisan position and they have worked together to make this (designation) happen."

Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior for Fish and Wildlife and Parks and part of listening in Springfield in June, said the National Park Service will join the Springfield community "to use the power of place to bring 1908 out of the misty distance and into focus for this and future generations.

"The park service is the nation's premier storytellers."

It will be the second National Park Service site in Springfield. It also manages the Lincoln Home National Historic Site .

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: 'A proud day for Springfield.' City celebrates race riot site as newest national monument