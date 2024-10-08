Harvest season is here in Illinois. Stay safe on the roads with these tips.

Harvest season is ramping up across Illinois and local officials want you to be extra cautious on the road.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and the Sangamon County Farm Bureau are reminding you there's a chance you'll see tractors, heavy trucks and combines on the road.

“The problem comes when drivers aren’t patient or when city drivers encounter farming vehicles,” Jim Birge, Manager of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau, said in a news release. “If we think about these situations ahead of time, we should be able to avoid an accident. Farmers and motorists all have a role to play.”

What are ways to stay safe?

Drivers are reminded to slow down, remain alert, watch for slow-moving vehicles, and to be patient.

The agencies also advise people to maintain a safe following distance and to pass with caution. And remember, if you can’t see the driver of the machine in their mirrors, they can’t see you.

Do farmers have any responsibility to keeping the roads safe?

Yes. Farmers are reminded to clean off their equipment before hitting the road. Equipment with mud/debris could cause dangerous driving conditions.

Farmers also reminded to wipe off reflectors, flash their lights and any other warning devices on equipment before hitting the road.

When is harvest season in Illinois?

The season typically begins in early September and can last into November, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

The season can be among the busiest and most dangerous for the agriculture industry, the department said.

Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

