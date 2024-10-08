A first responder in central Illinois died after being involved in a crash last week.

Chelsie M. Sonneborn, 32, was an emergency medical technician in Franklin. Sonneborn was driving on Illinois 104 near Rees Station Road on Oct. 3 when her vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck, according to the Morgan County Coroner's Office. The crash happened around 4 p.m.

The coroner said Sonneborn died at the scene of the crash.

Sonneborn worked as an EMT for seven years for America Ambulance while she worked towards becoming a paramedic.

“She absolutely loved being a first responder and helping others,” her obituary reads.

Sonneborn graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2010. She also worked for the Murrayville Fire Department for two years, as well as volunteering for the Murrayville Woodson Ambulance Service for a few years.

“Chelsie was not just a co-worker but was a friend to many in our community, and her loss has come with a tremendous amount of grief and devastation,” according to a Facebook post from America Ambulance. “Chelsie’s dedication and expertise as an EMT will be sorely missed by all that knew her. We ask that you keep her family, friends, and EMS family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A funeral service is set for Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

(This story has been updated because a previous version included an inaccuracy.)

Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Central Illinois first responder dies in two-vehicle crash