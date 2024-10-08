Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State Journal-Register

    Central Illinois first responder dies in two-vehicle crash

    By Tom Ackerman, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    A first responder in central Illinois died after being involved in a crash last week.

    Chelsie M. Sonneborn, 32, was an emergency medical technician in Franklin. Sonneborn was driving on Illinois 104 near Rees Station Road on Oct. 3 when her vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck, according to the Morgan County Coroner's Office. The crash happened around 4 p.m.

    The coroner said Sonneborn died at the scene of the crash.

    Sonneborn worked as an EMT for seven years for America Ambulance while she worked towards becoming a paramedic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kB1i8_0vyPDFwn00

    More: 'Fire departments are families.' Ed Canny, the son of a fire captain, is up for SFD chief

    “She absolutely loved being a first responder and helping others,” her obituary reads.

    Sonneborn graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2010. She also worked for the Murrayville Fire Department for two years, as well as volunteering for the Murrayville Woodson Ambulance Service for a few years.

    “Chelsie was not just a co-worker but was a friend to many in our community, and her loss has come with a tremendous amount of grief and devastation,” according to a Facebook post from America Ambulance. “Chelsie’s dedication and expertise as an EMT will be sorely missed by all that knew her. We ask that you keep her family, friends, and EMS family in your thoughts and prayers.”

    A funeral service is set for Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

    The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

    (This story has been updated because a previous version included an inaccuracy.)

    Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Central Illinois first responder dies in two-vehicle crash

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Jr.
    1h ago
    😢💔🙏
    William Benjamin Foster Jr.
    1d ago
    Prayers going up.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Ohio girl concedes cutting off tanker that spilled chemical last year in Illinois, killing 5
    The Independent7 days ago
    Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
    Indy1002 days ago
    Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
    Distractify9 days ago
    All Walmart stores will be closed for 24 hours next month
    Time Out2 days ago
    'Who are you f---ing?': Man tells ex-girlfriend 'your life will end tonight,' beats her in terrifying attack after accusing her of cheating, police say
    Law & Crime7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Pennsylvania Man Beheaded His Own Dad Trying to 'Perform A Citizen's Arrest': Police
    lawyerherald.com3 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Potential hurricane 'Nadine' is on a path to hit Florida in Milton's wake
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    This Tiny Bar In Illinois Will Serve You The Best Pork Tenderloin Of Your Life
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    North Carolina Family Spends Hours Pulling Massive Boa Constrictor From Their Car’s Dashboard
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian3 days ago
    A woman mysteriously vanished while riding her horse. Now sheriffs fear she was blown into a river
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Court Says Man Can't Be Charged with Drunk Driving Because He Chugged Entire Bottle After Getting Pulled Over
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Twisted Twins: What we know about Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead and how they killed their mom Nikki
    The US Sun2 days ago
    The 21 Verified Places To Find Gold In Illinois In 2024
    rockchasing.com4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    If Chicago's Mayor Wants To Fly To London To Watch The Bears Play This Week, Then He Should, and He Definitely Shouldn't Have To Answer To The Media About Doing So.
    barstoolsports.com2 days ago
    Pennsylvania high school football player being fed by tube after he stumbled and collapsed during game due to 'severe hit'
    Irish Star1 day ago
    17-Year-Old Illinois Teen Apologizes After Cutting Off Tanker That Spilled Chemical, Killing 5 People: "Totally My Bad"
    parentherald.com2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    ‘He wanted the man to die’: Member of infamous motorcycle club murders 2, tells nurse to quit CPR on one of the victims, cops say
    Law & Crime2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy