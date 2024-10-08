Open in App
    Frozen food delivery service announces closure, 119 Illinois employees to be laid off

    By Claire Grant, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    How do you get your frozen food delivered right to the door? For some Springfield locals, it’s time to find another delivery system.

    Yelloh, formerly known as Schwan’s Home Delivery, announced last month it's closing its delivery service this November. The company cited multiple insurmountable business challenges for the decision, including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles.

    In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification , or WARN act, filed to the state of Illinois on Sept. 30 by parent group Cygnus Home Service, LLC, 119 Illinoisians will be affected across the state from the layoff. The final day of work for employees will be Nov. 22 of this year.

    Yelloh has an address in Springfield listed on Google Maps at 2440 Colt Road under Schwan's Home Delivery, but the location's phone is disconnected. Questions about the location and how many Springfield households it served were not answered by Yelloh.

    About Yelloh

    Founded in 1952, the Minnesota-based frozen food delivery giant has grown to nationwide size as a leader of the country’s largest fleet of yellow freezer trucks. The business operates as a direct-to-consumer frozen food service, with 1,100 employees nationwide. The company changed its name from Schwan's to Yelloh in 2023 after their yellow-colored vehicles.

    Yelloh Board Member Micahel Ziebell said in a statement the food supply chain disruption during the pandemic affected the business, alongside other challenges to maintain operation in a digital landscape.

    “The current Yelloh team has worked hard against external headwinds such as the nationwide staffing challenges and crushing food supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic,” said Ziebell. “These challenges, combined with changing consumer lifestyles and competitive pressures that have been building for over 20 years, made success very difficult. Digital shopping has replaced the personal, at-the-door customer interaction that was the hallmark of the company.”

    The last day products purchased by the iconic yellow trucks will be Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

    Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for The State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Frozen food delivery service announces closure, 119 Illinois employees to be laid off

    Sherry Ross
    1d ago
    Yelloh was great when they were Schwann's. I haven't used them since they changed.
    Eugeny
    1d ago
    Old news
