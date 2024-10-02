Full Massey Commission, working group members named

After replacing two-chairs on the Massey Commission last week, a full list of 14 commissioners was made public Tuesday.

The commission now includes two members Sonya Massey's family: Shadia Massey, who was named a co-chair last week, and Sontae Massey.

Sonya Massey, the namesake of the commission, was fatally shot by a now former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy in her home in an unincorporated part of Woodside Township on July 6.

Former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy Sean P. Grayson , 30, was charged with Massey's murder. He is next in court on Oct. 21.

Both Shadia and Sontae Massey are Sonya Massey's cousins.

In addition to the 14 commissioners, members were named to four working groups.

“More than 200 concerned citizens submitted their names and indicated their willingness to serve on the Massey Commission," Shadia Massey said in a press release Tuesday. "That gives me hope that this family tragedy may lead to real community solutions."

Two commission co-chairs, the Rev. T. Ray McJunkins and Nina Harris, were replaced last week.

JoAnn Johnson, the first Black woman to reach the rank of colonel with the Illinois State Police and a law enforcement trainer in police bias, was the other new co-chair named last week. Jerry Kruse, dean and provost of SIU School of Medicine and CEO of SIU Medicine, will continue to serve as the other co-chair.

Kruse, speaking to The State Journal-Register Tuesday, said he, McJunkins and Harris went through all 204 applications. Several commissioners had accepted before the Sept. 16 listening session, Kruse said, though they were not publicly named then.

After Johnson and Massey were named co-chairs, they also went through the applications, completed the commission and named members of the work groups, Kruse said.

The commission, he added, is talking about adding a listening session.

"Originally, we had planned to have the first commission meeting after the first listening session and I think we're sorting that one out in the next few days," Kruse said.

Sontae Massey, Kruse added, was in the original group of commissioners named. Shadia Massey was not an applicant before being added as a co-chair.

"The listening session informed us about that and led us to a good decision about bringing Shadia Massey on board and having good representation from the Massey family and others close to the issues were addressing," Kruse said.

The commission seeks to address systemic issues in law enforcement practices, mental health responses and community relations, with the goal of creating "tangible, practical and equitable solutions for the betterment of all who call Sangamon County home."

It will look to produce a comprehensive report outlining findings, recommendations and proposed actions within a year.

Here is the complete list of members, listed in alphabetical order:

Massey Commission

Gerry Castles; Calvin Christian; Sunshine Clemons; Veronica Espina; Harvey Hall; Kathryn Harris; JoAnn Johnson, co-chair; Jerry Kruse, co-chair; Shadia Massey, co-chair; Sontae Massey; Susan Phillips; Kristin Rubbelke; Bob Wesleyand Brian Wojcicki.

Law enforcement hiring, training, wellness and cultural competency (working group)

Deborah Anthony; Tyshianna Bankhead; Evan Brown; Gerry Castles; Sunshine Clemons, co-lead; Mylas Copeland; Jerrilyn Dixon; Betsey Goulet; JoAnn Johnson; Ed Knox; Zach Long; Timothy Sommer; Ryan Williams, co-lead.

Integrated mental health services and emergency response (working group)

Jenna Broom; Aaron Cahill; Emelie Cherrone; Sam Collins Jr.; Vinod Gupta; Deanna Harton; Dameon Johnson; Sicely Kluge; Sontae Massey; Penny Powell, co-lead; Krishna Taneja; Samantha White; Brian Wojcicki, co-lead.

Community education on public health and safety (working group)

Susan Duke; Julie Hoffman; Elizabeth McGarry; Tyris McPike; Vanessa Nelson Knox; David Racine; Kristin Rubbelke, co-lead; Gail Simpson; Derek Stapleton; Chris Smyre, co-lead; David Vail; Bob Wesley; Dr. Jerry Kruse.

Economic disparities and service accessibility (working group)

Rick Brown; Sheila Caldwell, co-lead; Veronica Espina, co-lead; Pam Frazier; Harvey Hall; Kathryn Harris; Raynard Johnson; Jace King; Shadia Massey; LeGrand L. "Lee" Malany; April Poole; Brad Schaive; Holly Thompson; Addison Wright.

