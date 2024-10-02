Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State Journal-Register

    Full Massey Commission, working group members named

    By Steven Spearie, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    After replacing two-chairs on the Massey Commission last week, a full list of 14 commissioners was made public Tuesday.

    The commission now includes two members Sonya Massey's family: Shadia Massey, who was named a co-chair last week, and Sontae Massey.

    Sonya Massey, the namesake of the commission, was fatally shot by a now former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy in her home in an unincorporated part of Woodside Township on July 6.

    More: Sonya Massey's cousin named a new co-chair of Massey Commission in leadership shake-up

    Former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy Sean P. Grayson , 30, was charged with Massey's murder. He is next in court on Oct. 21.

    Both Shadia and Sontae Massey are Sonya Massey's cousins.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bd66j_0vrGfmfi00

    In addition to the 14 commissioners, members were named to four working groups.

    “More than 200 concerned citizens submitted their names and indicated their willingness to serve on the Massey Commission," Shadia Massey said in a press release Tuesday. "That gives me hope that this family tragedy may lead to real community solutions."

    Two commission co-chairs, the Rev. T. Ray McJunkins and Nina Harris, were replaced last week.

    JoAnn Johnson, the first Black woman to reach the rank of colonel with the Illinois State Police and a law enforcement trainer in police bias, was the other new co-chair named last week. Jerry Kruse, dean and provost of SIU School of Medicine and CEO of SIU Medicine, will continue to serve as the other co-chair.

    Kruse, speaking to The State Journal-Register Tuesday, said he, McJunkins and Harris went through all 204 applications. Several commissioners had accepted before the Sept. 16 listening session, Kruse said, though they were not publicly named then.

    After Johnson and Massey were named co-chairs, they also went through the applications, completed the commission and named members of the work groups, Kruse said.

    The commission, he added, is talking about adding a listening session.

    "Originally, we had planned to have the first commission meeting after the first listening session and I think we're sorting that one out in the next few days," Kruse said.

    Sontae Massey, Kruse added, was in the original group of commissioners named. Shadia Massey was not an applicant before being added as a co-chair.

    "The listening session informed us about that and led us to a good decision about bringing Shadia Massey on board and having good representation from the Massey family and others close to the issues were addressing," Kruse said.

    The commission seeks to address systemic issues in law enforcement practices, mental health responses and community relations, with the goal of creating "tangible, practical and equitable solutions for the betterment of all who call Sangamon County home."

    It will look to produce a comprehensive report outlining findings, recommendations and proposed actions within a year.

    Here is the complete list of members, listed in alphabetical order:

    Massey Commission

    Gerry Castles; Calvin Christian; Sunshine Clemons; Veronica Espina; Harvey Hall; Kathryn Harris; JoAnn Johnson, co-chair; Jerry Kruse, co-chair; Shadia Massey, co-chair; Sontae Massey; Susan Phillips; Kristin Rubbelke; Bob Wesleyand Brian Wojcicki.

    Law enforcement hiring, training, wellness and cultural competency (working group)

    Deborah Anthony; Tyshianna Bankhead; Evan Brown; Gerry Castles; Sunshine Clemons, co-lead; Mylas Copeland; Jerrilyn Dixon; Betsey Goulet; JoAnn Johnson; Ed Knox; Zach Long; Timothy Sommer; Ryan Williams, co-lead.

    Integrated mental health services and emergency response (working group)

    Jenna Broom; Aaron Cahill; Emelie Cherrone; Sam Collins Jr.; Vinod Gupta; Deanna Harton; Dameon Johnson; Sicely Kluge; Sontae Massey; Penny Powell, co-lead; Krishna Taneja; Samantha White; Brian Wojcicki, co-lead.

    Community education on public health and safety (working group)

    Susan Duke; Julie Hoffman; Elizabeth McGarry; Tyris McPike; Vanessa Nelson Knox; David Racine; Kristin Rubbelke, co-lead; Gail Simpson; Derek Stapleton; Chris Smyre, co-lead; David Vail; Bob Wesley; Dr. Jerry Kruse.

    Economic disparities and service accessibility (working group)

    Rick Brown; Sheila Caldwell, co-lead; Veronica Espina, co-lead; Pam Frazier; Harvey Hall; Kathryn Harris; Raynard Johnson; Jace King; Shadia Massey; LeGrand L. "Lee" Malany; April Poole; Brad Schaive; Holly Thompson; Addison Wright.

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie .

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Full Massey Commission, working group members named

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jedi Pimp
    1d ago
    that white chick right there is who Malcolm warned about lol..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy