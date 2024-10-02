Open in App
    Pumpkin Harvest Festival among 5 things to do in Springfield this weekend

    By Claire Grant, Springfield State Journal- Register,

    2 days ago

    October is here which means it is officially spooky season.

    Whether you’re interested in taking a windy stroll around Southwind Park or seeing a play in action, take a peek into what’s going on around town this weekend in Springfield.

    Pumpkin Harvest Festival

    What: Petting zoo goats, pumpkins galore and fresh baked goods to take home? It’s harvest festival season down at Bomke’s pumpkin patch and everyone is invited for two straight days of live music, fresh food, local vendors and fun for the whole family.

    When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

    Where: 605 Country Lake Road, Springfield

    More: For more information, visit bomkespatch.com .

    The Rocky Horror Show

    What: Put on by the Springfield Theater Center is a show that’ll send you through the time warp and back to the ‘70s with The Rocky Horror Show. Follow a local cast into the world of Rocky Horror, with a newly engaged couple taking refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where the two enter a party. Throughout the night, drama and scandal unfold!

    When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 through Oct. 12

    Where: Hoogland Center for the Arts LRS Theater, 420 S. Sixth St., Springfield

    More: Tickets are $22 each and can be purchased on hcfta.org/tickets .

    More: Here's a breakdown of when leaves will change colors in Springfield

    Halloween park scavenger hunt

    What: Get ready for a day filled with goblins, ghouls, and a dash of mystery. Here’s how it works: First join the Halloween Park Scavenger Hunt Event Page on the Springfield Park District Facebook page , and then you will receive your first clue which will set you on a spooky trail of adventure within the Halloween Park Scavenger Hunt Event Page for each park at 9 a.m. on Friday. Each Park’s Halloween Scavenger Hunt follows four clues scattered around the park to discover hidden treasures and chilling surprises with puzzles, before reaching the final pumpkin in the park with a Halloween surprise.

    When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

    Where: Washington Park, Lincoln Park, Southwind Park, Stuart Park, and Kiwanis Park.

    More: For more information, call the Springfield Park District at 217-544-1751.

    Forty-Niner throwback party

    What: Live music from local bands, a food truck featuring Delicious Lee Dishes, what isn’t there to love? The Goodfellas Pub, formerly known as the Forty-Niner, is gearing up for a Sunday of dun with donations supporting military families.

    When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday

    Where: 518 N. Bruns Lane, Goodfellas Pub

    More: A $5 donation at the door will support Military Families Together or MFT, helping veterans and military families.

    Pink Pony Club Party

    What: Get ready to saddle up, glitter babes, because the Pink Pony Club Party is galloping into town this weekend at Ad Astra. This isn’t just any party—it’s a full-on Chappell Roan extravaganza. The wine bar is turning up the volume and painting the town pink with a night dedicated to all things Chappell Roan, a rising pop artist on the Billboard Top 10 charts. The party will feature themed drinks, gorgeous decor, the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess on repeat and room to dance.

    When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

    Where: 308 E. Adams St., Ad Astra Wine and Tapas bar

    More: This event is free to the public, but only 21+ can drink.

    Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for The State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

    This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Pumpkin Harvest Festival among 5 things to do in Springfield this weekend

