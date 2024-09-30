What's your favorite brewery/brewpub in Springfield? Here are our readers top 3 choices

Are the friends in your friend group that fancies smelling and savoring your beer? Do you enjoy thinking about how the adult beverage is made and why it tastes the way it does?

If this describes you, then the Springfield area has you covered with options for brewpubs and breweries.

Here are the top three brewpubs and breweries in the Springfield area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community Choice awards.

Winner: Obed & Isaac’s Microbrewery & Eatery

Where : 500 S. Sixth St., Springfield

Phone: 217-670-0627

More: connshg.com/obed-and-isaacs/springfield

Finalist: Engrained Brewing Company

Location: 1120 Lincolnshire Blvd., Springfield

Phone: 217-546-3054

More: engrainedbrewery.com

Finalist: Hand of Fate Brewing Company

Location: 107 E. Douglas St., Petersburg

Phone: 217-691-1098

More: handoffatebrewing.beer

The Springfield Community's Choice Awards celebrates the best businesses and organizations in the Springfield area each year.

The State Journal-Register readers vote at sj-r.com in more than 140 categories for their favorites from bakeries and barbecue joints to banks and barbershops.

Nominations for 2024 began in June, and readers voted for their Springfield favorites in August. Winners will be announced in November.

