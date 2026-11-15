South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer looks on during Saturday’s game against Arkansas. Nelson Chenault/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina suffered one of its most crushing losses of the season on Saturday.

Arkansas defeated the No. 17 Gamecocks 34-6 and put an end to South Carolina’s playoff hopes. After the game, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer discussed the loss and the absence of QB LaNorris Sellers, among other topics.

Opening statement

“Really disappointing night to say the least. Credit to Arkansas. That has been a team that has been knocking on the door all year,” Beamer said. “They played well tonight and found a way. This was a game that we helped them in a lot of ways and made way too many mistakes as a football team.

“I know all the talk out there was looking past this game and trap game and all that stuff. I didn’t get any sense of that with our team, with makes tonight really frustrating for me. Clearly, we weren’t ready to play. Made way too many mistakes offensively, defensively and weren’t ready to play mentally. I thought we had a really good week of practice and our guys were excited about it. We helped them in way too many ways.”

Beamer backtracked on those comments later in the press conference, saying he did think his team was mentally ready to play.

LaNorris Sellers absence, health

Sellers missed his first game of the season against Arkansas. He injured his ankle in last week’s win against Texas A&M but wasn’t listed on the final official SEC availability report before Saturday’s game.

Cutter Woods made the start against the Razorbacks.

“He was available tonight. He was questionable like we said mid-week and probable at the end of the week and available tonight,” Beamer said of Sellers. “We just thought from a physical standpoint he wasn’t able to move like he wanted to move to get himself out of trouble in the pocket and run the football, which is a big part of his game. He did everything in his power to be 100 percent. He got a little bit better each day, but he wasn’t to the point where we felt like he gave us the best chance.”

Sellers going through warmups

Before the game, Sellers was out there taking reps with the first team, even though Beamer told Woods on Friday night that he was going to be the starter.

“He was trying to test it out. I didn’t want it to be a game-time decision, to be fair to Cutter. Cutter needed to know he was starting, so we told him last night after dinner before the team meeting. The team was excited and ready to rally around Cutter,” Beamer said. “We also told LaNorris he had to be ready. Cutter was going to start it, but don’t be shocked if we go to you. He was preparing to help us. But we felt throughout the night that Cutter from a mobility standpoint gave us the best option out there.”

Was Sellers ever an option?

Beamer was asked if he ever thought about bringing Sellers into the game, and said he didn’t.

“Not really. We were moving the ball. The bigger issue is, we were in the red zone five times and got six points,” Beamer said. “We got destroyed in the turnover battle. Cutter was trying to make some plays there. The bigger issue is the five times we moved the ball down the field and Cutter was making some plays, and to come away with six points on five trips to the red zone is mind-boggling.”

Another Dylan Stewart meltdown

Late in the game, defensive end Dylan Stewart was called for a personal foul that extended an Arkansas drive. He then was captured on TV kicking a chair on the sidelines.

This wasn’t Stewart’s first incident this year. He was suspended a game for his outburst against Alabama.

“I have seen a lot of worse things than kicking a chair,” Beamer said. “He was frustrated. He felt he was getting held throughout the game, which he probably was in a lot of ways. On that play, he was double-teamed and drove down the field. Credit to them. Last week against Texas A&M, he had a play where a guy stood over him and taunted him. He didn’t retaliate and we got a penalty called on Texas A&M. Tonight, he got frustrated and threw a guy to the ground because he thought he was holding him after the play.

“I understand his frustration, but we can’t make a play worse. We really made a nice play on the third down and were going to be in a good position. Disappointing for what he has been through. But we’ve got to be better.”