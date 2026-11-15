Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass for a touchdown as South Carolina defensive back Judge Collier (8) defends during the game Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Nelson Chenault/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the emotions of this football season fade and Shane Beamer reflects on all the ways this year went awry, one has to wonder the what-ifs he will contemplate about the preparation for Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

What if starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers didn’t injure his ankle a week earlier? What if he was able to practice more than one day? What if Beamer chose to play him anyway? And would it have mattered?

It sure wouldn’t have brought back wide receivers Nyck Harbor (injured last week) or Mazeo Bennett (injured Saturday). Maybe the score would’ve been worse? Or maybe, like he did last week, No. 16 would have been able to will himself into an unstoppable force that Carolina rallied around?

These questions will linger because of the result. No. 17 South Carolina lost at Arkansas 34-6 on Saturday night, snapping its four-game winning streak.

Gone are South Carolina’s College Football Playoff hopes. Also gone: One of the most-hyped Saturdays in Gamecock history.

The Gamecocks fell to 6-4 overall (4-4 SEC). Next week’s game against No. 1 Georgia will still be a raucous sellout, but it won’t include ESPN’s “College GameDay” show or any playoff talk.

“We screwed it up tonight,” Beamer said of USC’s Playoff hopes. “I screwed it up.”

All of that vanished on a frigid Fayetteville night to an Arkansas team (4-6, 2-5) whose lone SEC win came against conference-doormat Vanderbilt. Memories of the 1984 loss to Navy will come to mind, when the No. 2 Gamecocks’ dreams of a national title died on a chilly November day to a bad team.

No, the stakes were not the same on Saturday. The loss will sting all the same.

South Carolina quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the game Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Nelson Chenault/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina was outclassed in every way. Arkansas dominated the time of possession. It was more physical on both lines of scrimmage. When opportunities were presented, Arkansas executed — unlike South Carolina, which dropped numerous passes and whiffed on a second-half interception.

“We just helped them in way too many ways,” Beamer said, “with some of the mistakes that we made — offense, defense, and special teams, coaching, all that.”

After getting manhandled by Texas A&M last week, South Carolina’s lines were getting moved like throw pillows against Arkansas. Too many times the Razorbacks ran up the gut for a few yards, only for the Arkansas’ O-line to push their ball carrier for a few extra yards. One team looked like they were playing for something. The other looked defeated.

“I know all the talk out there ... (that this was) ‘trap game’ and all that stuff,” Beamer said, “and did not get any sense of that throughout the week with our team, which is what makes tonight really frustrating for me.”

Those are a lot of big-picture observations. Here are two minor details:

One: The Razorbacks got USC star defender Dylan Stewart to top jump offsides twice. That wasn’t coincidence. SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic pointed out that the Razorbacks seemed to be triggering the tendencies of Stewart they saw on film with unique hard counts that affected him.

Two: On the first of three Cutter Woods’ interceptions, Arkansas cornerback Joker Johnson played deep in coverage, baiting the young quarterback to throw his way, then surging to the pigskin for an easy Pick-6. This was a Razorbacks defense toying with an inexperienced quarterback who they knew had little running ability.

Which, of course brings us back to Sellers.

The Heisman contender did not play Saturday despite going through pregame warm-ups with the first-team offense. Beamer told the SEC Network broadcast that Sellers only practiced on Wednesday. Even then, the broadcast noted, USC coaches weren’t happy with how the QB looked.

Regardless, it seemed reasonable to expect Sellers would suit up after he was listed as “probable” on the SEC availability report Thursday and Friday before being taken off the report a few hours before kickoff, indicating he was cleared to play. While he operated a pregame routine almost identical to from every other game, the tape around his left ankle was protruding so much that it looked like a cast.

“He was available tonight,” Beamer said. “But we just felt like, from a physical standpoint, he wasn’t able to move like he wanted to move to be able to get himself out of trouble in the pocket and run the football, which is a big part of his game.”

Sellers was limited enough that “we felt like (Cutter Woods) gave us the best (chance) tonight,” Beamer told SEC Network before the game.

Insert Woods, South Carolina’s sophomore backup quarterback, who had attempted a dozen passes against SEC defenses prior to Saturday.

To be fair: Woods was not the reason the Gamecocks lost, but he contributed to it, throwing three interceptions and leading the offense that managed just six points on five trips to the red zone. It didn’t help that the USC was without its top two receivers and struggled to run the ball.

Woods was fine. He also wasn’t Sellers. There was no fear from Arkansas’ defense about Woods taking off and running, and it responded by playing defense with a fearlessness that you can’t against Sellers.

That’s what happens when Sellers isn’t out there. Beamer understands that. He’ll also be thinking long and hard about his decisions.

South Carolina football schedule: Next game