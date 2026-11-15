Lexington’s Josh Voegele won the Class 5A boys cross country championship on Nov. 14, 2026. Dustin Curtis/Lexington Athletics photo

Two Midlands runners won individual titles at the South Carolina High School League cross country championships on Saturday.

Lexington’s Josh Voegele won the Class 5A boys race, while AC Flora’s Graicen Edwards won the Class 4A girls race held at the Aiken Steeplechase.

Voegele (15 minutes, 18 seconds), who finished third last year, was the first Wildcat runner since Zander Jeffcoat in 2020 to win an individual championship. As a team, Lexington finished second, four points behind JL Mann in the team championship.

River Bluff’s Jack Dooley (15:50) was sixth, Chapin’s Alex Rose (15:50) tenth, RB’s Daniel Campbell (15:56) 13th and Lexington’s Lucas Miedema (15:57) 15th. The top 15 finishers earn all-state honors. Lexington’s Jackson Cannon (15:58) just missed out on all-state and was 16th.

Edwards (17:17) became the first Flora runner since Susannah Cate (2012) to win an individual title. AC Flora finished 12th as a team. Greenville won the title.

In the 5A girls race, Fort Mill’s Lauren Allen (18:27) won the race, and Mauldin won the team title by 50 points over Chapin, which had two runners make all-state — Sadie Blocker (sixth, 18:55) and Stormay Favata (15th, 19:07). Lexington’s Jada Metz (19:06) was 14th.

In 4A boys, Nation Ford won the team’s championship, and May River’s Jackson Wright (15:31) won the individual title. Lugoff-Elgin’s Westin Halle (16:22) was 14th.

In Class 3A boys, Walhalla’s Finn Powell (15:55) won the race, and Walhalla won the team title. In Class 3A girls, Hanahan won the team title by five points over Christ Church, which had the individual champion in Charlotte Shew (18:31).

In 2A boys, Greer Middle College won the team title, and Waccamaw’s Wilson Rutherford (15:40) was the individual champion. In 2A girls, Greer Middle College was team champion, and Greenville Tech’s Ellie Granger (18:13) was the individual winner.

Hampton County won the Class A boys championship, and Green Sea Floyds Blakeley Mincey (16:40) was the individual champion. Dixie won the Class A girls championship, and Hampton County’s Kaylee Lepisto (21:21) was the individual winner.

For complete race results, go to www.scmilesplit.com