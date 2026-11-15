Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass for a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) defends during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Nelson Chenault/IMAGN IMAGES

The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the road for the final time in Southeastern Conference play, with a game in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3) moved up to No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and have won four straight SEC games. Arkansas (3-5, 1-6) is near the bottom of the league in Ryan Silverfield’s first season as coach.

Scores updates

4th quarter

Arkansas 34, South Carolina 6: Sutton Smith capped off Razorbacks’ scoring with a 7-yard run with 1:50 left. Scoring drive: 4 plays, 41 yards, 1:27

Arkansas 27, South Carolina 6: Max Gilbert hit a 30-yard field goal to add to the Razorbacks’ lead. Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 35 yards, 4:12

3rd quarter

Arkansas 24, South Carolina 6: Joker Johnson intercepted a Cutter Woods pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

Arkansas 17, South Carolina 6: Jabree Coleman scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to get the Gamecocks on the board. South Carolina missed the two-point conversion. The TD drive comes after Arkansas missed a field goal. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:02

2nd quarter

Arkansas 17, South Carolina 0: Antonio Jordan made circus-like 28-yard TD catch from KJ Jackson with less than two minutes left in first half. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 1:26

Arkansas 10, South Carolina 0: KJ Jackson found Chris Marshall on a 23-yard TD pass to put the Razorbacks up with 4:10 left in second quarter. Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 82 yards, 5:09

Arkansas 3, South Carolina 0: Max Gilbert hit a 31-yard field goal to give the Razorbacks a lead with 12:31 left in second quarter. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 4:30

1st quarter

South Carolina 0, Arkansas 0: Malik Orsan missed a 33-yard field goal for the Gamecocks as the game stayed scoreless.

South Carolina loses another receiver

South Carolina’s receiving group took another hit when the team’s leading receiver Mazeo Bennett was ruled out of the game after what was deemed as an “upper-body” injury, according to the SEC Network broadcast.

South Carolina was already missing starting receiver Nyck Harbor and Nitro Tuggle. Bennett came into the game with 38 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

Final word on LaNorris Sellers, Cutter Woods

The injury status of USC quarterback LaNorris Sellers was big topic leading into Saturday’s game. And now backup Cutter Woods will start against the Razorbacks.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel, in a social media post, reported just before game time that “Cutter Woods is in line to start tonight for South Carolina, per ESPN sources. He’s the expected starter at Arkansas with LaNorris Sellers dealing with an ankle injury. Sellers has warmed up heavily taped.”

Shane Beamer confirmed in a pregame TV interview that Woods would start the game.

What abaout Sellers?

“He’s available,” Beamer said. “He was never quite to the point where we felt like he gave us the best option tonight.”

Sellers, who injured his ankle against Texas A&M last week, was listed as “questionable” on the SEC availability report early in the week and then upgraded to “probable” on Thursday and Friday. He wasn’t on the final injury report released an hour away from kickoff, an indication that he’s at least available to play.

Beamer has suggested all week that Sellers would be able to play.

“He has worked really, really hard to get himself back to where he feels, and we feel good about him being out there on Saturday night,” Beamer said in radio remarks Thursday.

Woods has appeared in five games this season and has one touchdown pass and an interception. He’s 11 of 17 passing in those games. He was credited for starting against Kentucky on Oct. 3, though he only played two snaps in that game.

“Cutter is a heck of a football player,” Beamer said in his pregame TV interview. “Cutter has had a great week of practice. He earned it.”

Uniform combo

South Carolina will wear white jerseys, garnet pants and white helmets against the Razorbacks.

Final betting line

South Carolina opened up as an 8.5-point favorite and the line dropped to 7.5 points, according to VegasInsider, which is a consensus ranking of sportsbooks

South Carolina football game today