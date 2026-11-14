Clemson Tigers quarterback Tait Reynolds is helped off the field during the first quarter against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium. Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES

Who starts at quarterback for Clemson football at Duke on Friday?

That’s very much up in the air after the Tigers lost their top two quarterbacks to injuries during Saturday’s 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech.

And it’s not out of the question that a fifth-year former walk-on with 19 career pass attempts gets his first career start on the road vs. the Blue Devils.

Freshman starter Tait Reynolds hurt his left knee in the first quarter while sliding awkwardly. He did not return, sporting a large knee brace on the sideline most of the game. Coach Dabo Swinney said postgame that Reynolds is getting an MRI.

And senior backup Christopher Vizzina was taken to a local hospital after a Georgia Tech defender put a massive sideline hit on him in the game’s final minutes. Swinney said doctors had concerns about Vizzina’s “head and neck” area.

“Prayers are with those guys,” Swinney said postgame. “I don’t really have a lot of answers right now as far as injuries.”

And with the Tigers (6-4, 4-3 ACC) playing at Duke (7-3, 4-3 ACC) on a short week Friday, their timeline for determining a starting quarterback and how they’ll approach the position after two notable injuries is even tighter.

Swinney said he didn’t know if Reynolds or Vizzina would play vs. Duke.

“I don’t know right now,” Swinney said. “I mean, we literally just got done with the game. We’ll see where we are tonight.”

Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated reported Sunday that Reynolds has a left meniscus tear and will undergo surgery. Williams, citing sources, also reported Vizzina has a concussion after his sideline hit but “everything else is clear.”

Swinney’s next media appearance is Monday night around 9:30 p.m. when a pre-recorded version of his weekly radio show airs after a Clemson men’s basketball game vs. The Citadel that starts at 7 p.m. The show usually airs at 8 p.m.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trent Pearman (14) receives a snap during the first quarter against Georgia Tech. Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Pearman is likely next QB up for Clemson

Third-string quarterback Trent Pearman would project as the most likely starter if Reynolds and Vizzina can’t play, but he struggled significantly vs. Georgia Tech. On three and a half drives in relief of Reynolds, Pearman was 2 of 6 for 6 yards, put the ball on the ground and was stuffed on consecutive QB sneaks.

Pearman was the first quarterback off the bench for Reynolds because Vizzina has been managing an ankle injury the past two weeks. But he played poorly enough that Swinney asked Vizzina if he could give it a go.

Vizzina (12 of 27, 133 yards, one interception) showed impressive grit and threw separate completions of 15, 17, 17 and 33 yards, as well as a few on-the-money throws dropped by receivers. The Tigers’ early-season starter even ran the ball decently, given his ankle injury (40 non-sack rushing yards).

But he left the game after Georgia Tech linebacker Cayman Spaulding blasted Vizzina on a third- and-10 scramble with 1:31 left and the Tigers trailing 20-6. Vizzina was starting to get out of bounds but was still technically in bounds when Spaulding hit him hard, sending him airborne on the Clemson sideline.

“They had to take him to the hospital from the locker room,” Swinney said of Vizzina. “… Unbelievable will to win. Unbelievable fight from that kid.”

Swinney added: “They felt like he had some things they needed to check out, so they put him on the thing that kind of keeps you from moving to go and assess him.”

As for Reynolds, Swinney said trainers told him the quarterback’s left knee “locked up on him, and they were trying to get it unlocked, and they couldn’t do that.”

“They didn’t think it was a long-term thing, but that he was definitely out for the game,” Swinney said of Reynolds. “That’s really all I know until we get the MRI.”

Reynolds had led Clemson to back-to-back ACC road wins and bowl eligibility and started eight straight games for Swinney and the Tigers.

Clemson wide receiver Chris Denson runs with the ball against Miami during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3, 2026. Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co

Could Chris Denson factor in at QB?

Swinney admitted the team is in flux at quarterback this week. Pearman, a fifth-year former walk-on, and Brock Bradley, a freshman and the team’s QB4, will be the top two options if Reynolds and Vizzina are both unavailable.

Clemson’s coach also didn’t rule out giving Chris Denson QB reps in practice. Denson is currently playing wide receiver, but he played quarterback as a freshman and through spring practice as a sophomore before switching positions.

Denson excited fans last year by completing 4 of 4 passes for 22 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 106 yards and another touchdown during a win vs. FCS Furman last year. All of Denson’s production came on the team’s last two drives.

“Probably Brock and Trent will be where we’ll start right there, and then we’ll see where Tait is,” Swinney said, without directly addressing Denson’s status.

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