The Carolina Band Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina’s supporting contingent won’t look the same for Saturday’s football game at Arkansas.

“Due to yesterday’s FAA nationwide ground stop, Cocky, our cheerleaders and most of the Carolina Band scheduled to travel were unable to make it to Fayetteville for today’s game,” the university said Saturday afternoon in a statement. “These students have all made it back home and will be cheering on the Gamecocks from Columbia.”

The Gamecocks’ football team was able to make the trip Friday from Columbia to Fayetteville before flights were grounded.

The Carolina Band addressed the issue with a Facebook post.

“Our first flight of students and staff made it to Arkansas, but our 2nd flight was cancelled,” Carolina band’s Facebook page posted Friday night. “Students and staff from the second flight are headed home from Charlotte to Columbia. They will not make it to Arkansas. Thank you for your continued support.”

Said a band mom in a Facebook post: “My son is in the band group that made it to Arkansas but said they’ll just be in the stands not playing.”

The FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stoppage on Friday, pausing all departing flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” It was only the third such stoppage this century. The ground stoppage was issued at 3:54 p.m. and lifted late Friday.

The outage caused college football and basketball teams to scramble to get their destinations. Southern Cal’s women’s basketball team wasn’t able to leave until Saturday morning for their Sunday game in Greenville against South Carolina.

It caused the Ole Miss at Oklahoma football game to be moved to 1 p.m. Sunday.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gamecock Cheer won’t be on the sidelines tonight, but we’ll be cheering just as loud from home,” the cheer program said in a social media post.