Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney talks with offensive lineman Easton Ware (63) before the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things didn’t quite go the way Clemson football expected Saturday in the Tigers’ home game against Georgia Tech.

Clemson’s offense had 228 yards and lost starting quarterback Tait Reynolds to an early-game injury in a 20-6 loss to the Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium as a 15.5-point favorite. Backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina, meanwhile, was sent to the hospital after taking a hard hit late in the game.

The Tigers dropped to 6-5 overall (4-4 ACC), with Georgia Tech improving to 3-7 (2-5).

Here are the highlights from what coach Dabo Swinney said after the game in his postgame press conference.

Opening statement

“Congratulations to Georgia Tech. They deserved to win the game. Just really simple: You don’t win the line of scrimmage, you don’t deserve to win. And we didn’t.”

“Offfensively, just not enough there. And then defensively, we didn’t stop the run. You don’t win the line of scrimmage, you don’t deserve to win. They did.”

“You’ve gotta score points. We’re not doing enough to help them on offense.”

“No rest for the weary. We’ve gotta get back at it tonight: Tomorrow is Monday for us, because we’re going to play on Friday night against a good Duke team.”

On injuries to QBs Tait Reynolds, Christopher Vizzina

“For us, a lot of guys hurt. A lot of guys banged up. ... I don’t really have a lot of answers right now as far as injuries.”

“Tait is getting an MRI. All I can tell you is it was just kind of a fluky thing. We had a really good opening drive and felt like we had good momentum. ... They said his knee was locked. It locked up on him, and they were trying to get it unlocked, and they couldn’t do that.”

“They didn’t think it was a long-term thing, but that he (Reynolds) was definitely out for the game. So that’s really all I know about that until we get the MRI.”

“CV, they had to take him to the hospital from the locker room. ... Unbelievable fight from that kid. He came in and gave us a little bit of a spark. We knew he was going to be a little limited (ankle).”

“They just felt like he (Vizzina) had some things they needed to check out, so they put him on the (immobilizer) that kind of keeps you from moving to go and assess him. ... It was more head, neck and body and all that stuff.”

“We also had a couple more (offensive) linemen go down.”

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trent Pearman (14) receives the snap during the first quarter against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium. Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES

On QB situation vs. Duke on Friday

“We’ll assess everything. Probably Brock (Bradley) and Trent (Pearman) will be where we’ll start right there, and then we’ll see where Tait is.”

“We literally just got done with the game. We’ll see where we are tonight.”

“I know Trent’s OK, and I know Brock’s OK. So I know we’ve got those two guys.”

On how QB Trent Pearman played

“Trent, he just didn’t have a good day. He’s been practicing great. Had the fumble on the opening snap, and then we fumbled the ball on the sneak.”

“I believe in Trent. I believe Trent’s a good player."

On defensive struggles vs. the run

“Our defense didn’t play well enough. We didn’t stop the run. ... It’s the first game I felt like, defensively, things that they didn’t control was affecting them a little bit.”

“They were just blocking us. ... It wasn’t anything we didn’t practice.”

On losing nine of last 11 home games vs. Power 4 teams

“Yeah, it’s frustrating. We’ve not played well here. Coming off two really (road) good wins. ... Really expected us to play great today. Great week of practice.”

“We don’t make any excuses. I’m not gonna blame it on injuries or any of that type of stuff. We’ve got enough to go win the game, and we didn’t get it done. It’s my job. It’s really disappointing.”

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) is pushed out of bounds during the first quarter by Clemson Tigers cornerback Branden Strozier (1) at Memorial Stadium. Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES

On managing multiple injuries late in the season

“It’s difficult, but ain’t nobody coming to save us. Nobody cares. We’ve gotta find a way to get it done. Your margin for error gets smaller. We had opportunities. We didn’t seize on those opportunities.”

“You live in this arena, you better figure it out.”

On if this loss is embarrassing to him

“Yes, because we lost the line of scrimmage. I’m always embarrassed if we lose the line of scrimmage, and we lost it today.”

On his message to frustrated fans

“I’m just sorry. ... I certainly carry that pain and burden and feel the responsibility. But God doesn’t allow storms without some type of purpose. We’ve gotta keep moving forward.”

“I love our fans. They support us. Unbelievable environment (today), and my heart breaks for them because I know how much they care. They’ve always supported me. ... We didn’t deserve it, and that’s that’s my responsibility. Nobody’s fault but mine.”