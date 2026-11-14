South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) had a big day Saturday against Gardner-Webb. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake/IMAGN IMAGES

South Carolina’s men’s basketball team got all it wanted from Gardner-Webb for a half on Saturday.

But behind a career-high 23 points from Wisconsin transfer Aleksas Bieliauskas, the Gamecocks were able to pull away from the Runnin’ Bulldogs in the second half for a 79-62 win at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina moves to 4-0 on the season, with all the wins against mid-major teams.

Bieliauskas carried the Gamecocks’ offense early for the second straight game. The 6-foot-11 sophomore scored the team’s first 12 points Saturday on his way to a career day. His previous career best was 17 points last year as a member of Wisconsin in a game against Michigan.

Bieliauskas finished 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers to start the game. He is 6 of 8 from three-point range this season.

“He is one of the most versatile bigs around,” USC coach Lamont Paris said. “… He is confident and feeling good right now. He knows that (his outside shooting) is a thing that could be a weapon. As we continue to play these teams, particularly high major teams, I believe he will have good opportunities from the three-point line because they will have their bigs defending ball screens where you will give up something when guy pops out to the three-point line.”

Bieliauskas said hitting those early 3-pointers definitely helped his confidence and got him going against the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Paris said after Wednesday’s win over St. Peter’s that they intentionally ran things for him early to get him involved in the offense.

“If I make a couple (threes), it opens up our entire offense,” Bieliauskas said. “Kory (Mincy) drives, Marcus (Johnson) drives, and it opens up everything. So making the threes is definitely the key.”

Marcus Johnson had 16, Juan Fernandez added 15 and Mincy scored 11 for the Gamecocks, who led 35-33 at halftime.

Paris said they made a few adjustments at halftime and played a lot better on the defensive end. South Carolina held Gardner-Webb to 28.6% shooting in the second half.

The Gamecocks went on an 11-0 run in a span of just over three minutes in the second half, capped by Fernandez’s layup to make it 62-47 with 8:04 left.

“Ultimately we did enough to win,” Paris said. “All of them aren’t going to be Picassos. As you watch these games with mid-majors vs. high majors and all these transfers, there is no intimidation factor. … These teams come in, and they are excited and aggressive. And if they can keep it close, it can get a little hairy down the stretch.

“And as a coach, you want things to be perfect, but at the end of the day, it was nice we didn’t have to sweat it out.”

Gardner-Webb, a member of the Big South Conference, was playing its third Power 4 opponent in four games this season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs played top-10 teams UConn and Texas, with its only win coming against Division II Erskine.

Jackson Skipper led G-W with 12 points.

Hot, cold first half

South Carolina started the first half strong, hitting eight of its first nine shots and building a 28-16 lead. The close of the second half didn’t resemble the start. The Gamecocks saw a 12-point lead shrink to 35-33 at halftime.

South Carolina went the final 5:25 of the first half without a field goal. The Gamecocks had four turnovers during that stretch and gave up eight points in the paint to close out the half.

“That was a team that wasn’t going to go away,” Mincy said. “I played in the Big South against this team. … We made a lot of bonehead mistakes early. We just had to hone in because they capitalized on them.”

Gamecocks strong in paint late

South Carolina was able to dominate inside as it pulled away in the second half. The Gamecocks outscored the Runnin’ Bulldogs 38-34 in the paint, including a 22-8 margin in the second half.

Camden Heide returns

Texas transfer Camden Heide returned to South Carolina’s lineup after missing Wednesday’s game against St. Peter’s with a hand injury. Heide didn’t start but was the first off the bench at the 15:21 mark of the first half.

Heide injured his right hand going up for a dunk against Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 8. He played Saturday’s game with the hand heavily taped.

Heide finished with just two points on a dunk late in the game.

Coming up for USC