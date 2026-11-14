Clemson Tigers quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) is tackled Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Cayman Spaulding (1) during Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium. Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES

On Saturday, Clemson football lost an embarrassing game.

The Tigers also lost their starting quarterback.

Georgia Tech stunned Clemson 20-6 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, winning as a 15.5-point underdog against the Tigers and dropping Dabo Swinney’s team to a surprising 2-9 in its last 11 home games vs. power conference teams.

It’s also the first time in 38 games that Clemson football has lost to a team with a losing record, dating back to a 2010 loss to Boston College.

Clemson freshman starting quarterback Tait Reynolds left the game on the first drive after he slid awkwardly and came up holding his left knee. He left the game immediately and came out of the locker room wearing a large knee brace and without his helmet. Reynolds is getting an MRI, Swinney said.

The Tigers’ QB situation got even murkier when backup Christopher Vizzina left the game after a late sideline hit. Swinney said Vizzina went to the hospital to get his head/neck area checked out as a precautionary measure.

Vizzina, in his first major action since Sept. 12, threw some accurate passes and moved the ball well at times Saturday (12 of 27, 133 yards). But he was physically limited, playing with a hurt ankle, and the offense didn’t help him: Multiple linemen got beat for sacks, and multiple receivers dropped passes.

The Tigers (6-4, 4-3 ACC) have now gone back-to-back games without an offensive touchdown. Their defense also wasn’t at its best, surrendering 407 total yards and 269 rushing yards to Georgia Tech. Swinney said postgame he was “embarrassed.”

“I‘m always embarrassed if we lose the line of scrimmage, and we lost it today,” he said, adding that his “heart breaks” for Clemson fans.

Clemson trailed Georgia Tech 20-6 at the start of the fourth quarter and registered three straight defensive stops to give the offense a chance.

The Tigers, instead, stalled and punted twice and then turned it over on downs.

The end result was a second-straight game without an offensive touchdown and a home loss to the literal worst team in the ACC: Georgia Tech entered the game at 2-7 and the worst conference record among 17 league teams at 1-5.

GT coach Brent Key also fired four assistant coaches midweek, and his team had lost four straight ACC games while allowing 34, 49, 34 and 44 points on defense.

It sure didn’t look that way on Saturday.

The Tigers are on a short week and at play Duke on Friday in their ACC finale before returning home and playing No. 17 South Carolina in their annual rivalry game.

“Congratulations to Georgia Tech,” Swinney said. “They earned it. They deserved it. We did not. ... We’ve gotta get back to work.”

Clemson Tigers quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) is down with an injury during the first quarter against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium. Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES

Game recap

The tone of Saturday’s game changed after three offensive snaps.

After getting Clemson past midfield on a 24-yard run, Reynolds slid awkwardly and came up holding his left knee. He left the game immediately.

Down its starter, Clemson first turned to third-stringer quarterback Trent Pearman, a fifth-year and former walk-on player. Pearman fumbled his first snap and led Clemson to three punts and one turnover on downs during his four drives.

The Yellow Jackets went up 10-0 on Clemson in the second quarter after backup quarterback Grady Adamson’s short rushing touchdown and a field goal. It could’ve been more, but GT kicker Aidan Birr missed a 49-yard attempt.

That’s when Clemson turned to Vizzina, the senior who began the year as the starter before getting injured and losing the job to Reynolds. Vizzina, a former Top 100 recruit, played through a lingering ankle injury.

“He showed unbelievable fight,” Swinney said.

Vizzina converted a big third-and-long with a 37-yard pass to receiver Juju Preston to get Clemson within field goal range for an 40-yard Nolan Hauser make, but that’s all Clemson could muster before halftime.

The usually reliable Hauser missed another field goal from 52 yards with 58 seconds left before the half. That make would’ve cut Georgia Tech’s lead to 10-6; instead, GT got the ball back, ripped off a chunk play and scored another field goal.

Clemson’s failure to get points on that drive came after transfer safety Corey Myrick pulled off an impressive interception down the sideline to set up the Tigers offense.

“We had opportunities,” Swinney said. “We didn’t seize those opportunities when they did present themselves.”

Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) passes the ball during the second quarter against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium. Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES

Clemson offense stalls ... again

Georgia Tech led 13-3 at halftime and added to its lead on running back Justice Haynes’ 53-yard touchdown run past multiple defenders down the right sideline in the third quarter. Clemson fans booed as their team went down 17 points.

Vizzina worked Clemson into field-goal range again and Hauser hit from 47 yards to cut GT’s lead to 20-6. The Tigers had a fourth-and-2 on Georgia Tech’s 29 but opted for a field goal while trailing by 17 points to make it a two-score game.

They didn’t get anywhere close near the end zone again.

Linebacker Sammy Brown threw the offense a lifeline when he recovered a fumble near Clemson’s goal line with Georgia Tech nearing the end zone and chewing clock.

But Vizzina gave it right back to the opponent, throwing an interception with 4:50 remaining and Clemson down two scores. On the Tigers’ last possession, down 14 with about 1:30 remaining, he got injured again.

Brown said Clemson’s loss can’t be pinned on Reynolds’ injury. Haynes and GT backup quarterback Adamson, who subbed in for starter Alberto Mendoza for specialty run plays, combined for 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m very disappointed in how we played,” Brown said of the defense.

Swinney said Clemson’s only path forward is to “flush it.”

“We’ve gotta get back to work tonight — literally,” he said.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back, Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES

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