Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a shooting at Jamil Shrine Temple. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Emergency services responded to reports of a shooting at Jamil Shrine Temple, where a gun and knife show was taking place Saturday, according to a Facebook post by Lexington County SC Firewire.

At about 1:30 p.m., a patron at the show shot a Lexington County deputy who was working security at the event venue in near I-26 Columbia, the Lexington County officials said. The deputy returned fire, killing the suspect, according to the sheriff’s department.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery and was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, his medical team told the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Further updates on the deputy were not available.

Telvin Pierre Portee, a 34-year-old from Columbia, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sunday.

No other injuries were reported, but the initial Lexington County SC Firewire post said area hospitals were alerted to a possible mass-casualty incident and air medical crews were placed on standby.

As of 3:49 p.m Saturday, the sheriff’s department said there was no ongoing threat to the public associated with the shooting at Jamil Shrine Temple.

Information about a motive for the shooting, what led to the gunfire and when it happened, was not available. There was no word if any weapons from the show were used in the shooting.

The sheriff’s department said it followed standard procedure when a deputy is involved in a shooting and asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to lead an investigation. The coroner’s office said it’s also continuing to investigate the death.

There was a massive law enforcement presence at Jamil Shrine Temple following the shooting, as officers from multiple agencies in South Carolina responded to the scene near the St. Andrews Road Exit on I-26. The sheriff’s department warned drivers near the Jamil Road and St. Andrews Road areas to expect delays and seek alternate routes as the scene was active for much of the afternoon.

The gun and knife show was originally scheduled for a second day Sunday, according to event organizers the South Carolina Arms Collectors Association. Following the shooting those plans have been scrapped and the second day of the show was called off.

“Due to (Saturday’s) unfortunate circumstances, the SCACA Gun & Knife Show will be canceled for Sunday,” the group said on social media. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”