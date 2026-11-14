Nov 14, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) down with possible injury during the first quarter against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images Ashley Tumlin/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Update: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on injuries to quarterbacks Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina in his postgame news conference.

Clemson freshman starting quarterback Tait Reynolds has left a game with an injury for the first time this season.

Backups Trent Pearman and Christopher Vizzina have both taken snaps in his absence as the Tigers battle vs. an ACC opponent.

Reynolds appeared to suffer a left knee injury on the Tigers’ opening drive of the game vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Reynolds was injured after a seven-yard run up the middle. He slid at the end of that run to avoid a hit.

After the run, Reynolds looked visibly uncomfortable, stood up and then sat back down on the field. Trainers attended to him and helped him off the field.

Reynolds went back to Clemson’s locker room shortly afterward, slowly jogging with a noticeable limp. He returned before the end of the first quarter and wore a brace on his left leg/knee area on the home sideline.

Reynolds was still in uniform but was not wearing his helmet or warming up.

The CW did not cite any specific information coming out of halftime from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, but its sideline reporter said Reynolds “probably” will not return. Reynolds came out of the halftime locker room without his helmet.

Third-string quarterback Pearman replaced Reynolds at quarterback. Clemson’s usual QB2, Vizzina, hurt his ankle in practice last week before the Syracuse game and is available to play but not completely healthy. Pearman has taken most of the backup QB reps two weeks in a row behind Reynolds.

Pearman fumbled the first snap he took Saturday but recovered it. He had a second fumble (which he also recovered) on a failed fourth and 1 QB sneak in Clemson territory. Clemson hasn’t scored with him in.

The Tigers also brought in former quarterback Chris Denson, who now plays wide receiver, for a wildcat snap with Pearman split out wide.

Finally, Vizzina came in and played well on his first drive despite his ankle injury. He completed a deep pass to get Clemson into GT territory and add a field goal.

The Tigers trailed Georgia Tech 13-3 at halftime.

Who is Trent Pearman?

Pearman is a fifth-year player who’s appeared in two games in 2026.

From nearby Daniel High School, he joined the Clemson roster as a walk-on in 2022 and had 23 career passing attempts, six rushes and no touchdowns in six games entering this season.

He saw extended action in Clemson’s 37-0 win over Charleston Southern on Oct. 17, completing eight passes on 13 attempts and throwing two interceptions.

He is the son of longtime Clemson staffer Danny Pearman.

What is Christopher Vizzina’s injury status?

Vizzina, Cade Klubnik’s longtime backup, won the team’s starting quarterback job out of fall camp and started Clemson’s first two games at LSU and vs. Georgia Southern. But he fractured his left elbow early in Game 2.

Vizzina’s injury and ensuing recovery process coincided with Reynolds playing well and separating himself as QB1.

Vizzina has been available to play in recent weeks, but he sprained his ankle in practice last Monday leading into the Syracuse game. He was “available” for that game but needed a pain shot in his ankle in order to be an emergency option.

Vizzina was not listed on Clemson’s ACC availability report before the Georgia Tech game for the same reason. He is available to play but is limited.

Vizzina was limping heavily between plays Saturday.