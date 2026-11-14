\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=21xHUv_1H56TzCM00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xHUv_1H56TzCM00" width="1140" height="760" >\u003cfigcaption>Dutch Fork Silver Foxes QB Jaxon Knotts reaches over the goal line for a touchdown against the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets during their game at Dutch Fork High School, 11/13/26. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>