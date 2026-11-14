South Carolina's Tessa Johnson (5) moves around defenders vs. Southern Cal in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

The spotlight of the women’s basketball world is set to shine on Greenville, South Carolina this weekend.

South Carolina and Southern Cal are set to face off in the second leg of the “Real SC” series Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Both teams entered the game undefeated and ranked in the Top 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Southern Cal’s team, however, was delayed in making the cross-country trip because of a rare nationwide ground stoppage Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration. Friday evening, the Trojans remained grounded in Los Angeles, according to the official Southern Cal women’s basketball team’s X account.

“We will remain in Los Angeles tonight and are set to depart for Greenville (Saturday),” the Trojans team reported via social media.

Southern Cal, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, reported through a social media post that it was leaving Los Angeles.

Dawn Staley and the No. 1 Gamecocks (3-0) are coming off Thursday’s rivalry win over Clemson. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the No. 3 Trojans (3-0) are coming off Tuesday’s win over College of Charleston.

South Carolina is 5-0 in the all-time series vs. Southern Cal. The “Real SC” series, a two-game set of neutral-site games, started last season. In that game, South Carolina beat Southern Cal in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Is South Carolina vs. Southern Cal on TV?

Who: No. 1 South Carolina (3-0) vs. No. 3 Southern Cal (3-0)

No. 1 South Carolina (3-0) vs. No. 3 Southern Cal (3-0) When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Watch: ABC

ABC Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com

ESPN app or ESPN.com Broadcast crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and Dee Kantner

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and Dee Kantner Local radio: 107.5 FM (Brad Muller on the call)

107.5 FM (Brad Muller on the call) Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 84

SiriusXM Channel 84 Series history: South Carolina leads all-time 5-0 (Gamecocks won last matchup in 2025-26 season)

Series notes

South Carolina currently holds the bragging rights for the right to be called USC in the women’s basketball world.

The Gamecocks and Trojans have played each other just five times in the all-time series. South Carolina has won all five matchups.

South Carolina beat Southern Cal twice last season. The first win came in Los Angeles early in the regular season. The second came when the Gamecocks knocked Southern Cal out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round.

The Gamecocks have beaten Southern Cal by an average of 19.2 points in the five matchups.

Staley’s scouting report

Staley’s scouting report of Southern Cal was simple: the Trojans are good.

“They’re good,” Staley told reporters Friday. “They got a lot of offensive firepower. They’re complementary players, play their role to a T. They’re big and athletic, and fast and like playing transition.”

The return of Southern Cal superstar JuJu Watkins, combined with the addition of highly touted freshman Saniyah Hall to the lineup, makes the Trojans a challenge.

“We have to impose our will of being able to defend, and being able to disrupt, and cut down the amount of easy looks that they get, especially in transition,” Staley said. “In the half court we gotta make sure that we just make it just difficult. If they want to catch it in this spot, we got to make them catch it outside of that spot. Little details like that will help our half court defense.”

Trojans fueled by loss last year

South Carolina cruised to a 101-61 win over the Trojans in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year. Southern Cal, without Watkins, was led by a 20-point performance off the bench from Londynn Jones.

Jazzy Davidson scored 16 points in the loss last year. She told ESPN’s Malika Andrews this week that Sunday’s matchup has been circled on the calendar ever since.

“I think this game especially is super easy to get up for,” Davidson said. “They knocked us out of the tournament last season, so that stings a little bit. I think, honestly, ever since we lost that game, we’ve all been ready to play this game. So we’re super excited. They’re a great team. They’re really well-coached. They have great players, and we’re just excited to go out and compete.”

The Gamecocks had five different players score in double figures in the game. South Carolina was led by Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot, both of whom notched a double-double.

I think it’s been a huge motivator for all of us, and just having something like that in the back of our minds will definitely help us throughout this season,” Davidson said.

South Carolina vs. Southern Cal players to watch

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards: The junior recorded a double-double in both matchups vs. Southern Cal last season, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds in the game. Edwards’ scoring production has dipped slightly with the return of other talented players to the lineup so far this season, but she’s still averaging 15.3 points and six rebounds per game so far.

South Carolina guard Jordan Lee: Lee’s defensive prowess will be important in countering Southern Cal’s wealth of guard/wing talent. Staley said in the preseason Lee’s defensive skills will help the Gamecocks replace some of Raven Johnson’s defensive production. So far this season Lee has five steals and two blocks. Lee is also averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Southern Cal guard JuJu Watkins: Simply put, Watkins is arguably the best player in women’s college hoops. The junior guard is averaging 25 points in her career with the Trojans. She’s a multi-time All-American and was the 2024 Naismith Trophy winner. Watkins is averaging 24.3 points per game through three games this year after she missed last season with a torn ACL.

Southern Cal guard Jazzy Davidson: The former No. 1 overall recruit burst onto the scene for the Trojans last year. Davidson was named Freshman of the Year by the USBWA, WBCA, The Athletic and the Big Ten. She led Southern Cal in all categories with 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, two steals and two blocks per game. Through three games this year, Davidson is averaging 19.7 points.