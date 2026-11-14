Dutch Fork QB Jaxon Knotts rushes past Fort Mill defender Patrick Gray on Friday. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

Jaxon Knotts’ thumb was fine — and so was the Dutch Fork football team.

The Silver Foxes (10-0) turned in a dominating performance Friday in defeating Fort Mill 42-14 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Dutch Fork will host Byrnes in the third round next week.

Dutch Fork (10-0) extended its home-playoff winning streak to 31 games and has won 10 games in a season for the 16th time in the last 17 years

The talk leading up to the game was if Knotts, the Dutch Fork quarterback, was going to play in the game. The senior injured his right thumb in the regular-season finale on Oct. 30.

Knotts stayed busy during the off week and didn’t practice again until Wednesday. Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, Jaxon’s father, said he even thought about going with backup QB Jacob Brown and not playing his son unless he was absolutely needed. But Jaxon pleaded with his dad to let him play.

“I spent a lot of time in the training room and got all the swelling out, and it was just managing the pain,” Jaxon Knotts said. “That was something I could do. I just put a glove on and acted like it wasn’t there, and it was pretty normal.”

Jaxon wore a glove on his right hand and threw several deep balls early in the game to test it out. He was just 4 of 11 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown to Corey Miller, adding two TD runs.

“He did all right. There were some things he couldn’t do with a broken thumb. But I was proud of him for how he rehabbed and his attention to detail throughout the week,” Tom Knotts said. “I also was proud of Jacob, who thought he was going to start. It was my decision. Thought Jaxon gave us the best chance but proud of Jacob for a professional backup. He did what he had to do.”

The game was close late in the first half, but Jaxon Knotts scored on a 4-yard run to make it 21-7 with 4:07 in the second quarter. The Silver Foxes dominated the third quarter and led 35-7 headed into the fourth.

Michael Robinson added a touchdown early in the fourth to make it 42-7. Robinson finished with 158 yards rushing.

Clemson commitment Jaden Wuerth had three sacks and a fumble recovery on defense for Dutch Fork.

Fort Mill ends its season at 9-3. The Yellow Jackets were coming off their first playoff win since 1998. Harper Love threw two touchdown passes.

Hammond 42, Porter-Gaud 3: South Carolina commitment Jackson Ross returned an interception and a kickoff for a touchdown — and had a 9-yard TD run in the first half — as the Skyhawks advanced to the SCISA 4A championship game. Hammond will play Pinewood Prep on Nov. 20 at Charleston Southern for the state championship.

Kayden Proctor Bates returned an interception for a TD. John Stokes and Toona Washington each added TD runs for Hammond.

Irmo 30, North Augusta 10: Irmo’s defense forced five turnovers as it advanced in the Class 4A playoffs. Irmo will travel to Lugoff-Elgin next week.

North Augusta won their matchup earlier this season as Irmo turned it over three times. This time, it was Irmo benefiting from the miscues. Britton Davis had a touchdown pass, Miami commit Jaiden Bryant had a TD run and Jamar Grissett returned an interception for a score for Irmo. Bryant also had two sacks and caused a fumble.

Isaiah Motton kicked three field goals for Irmo.

Ridge View 42, Sumter 35: Tre Howard threw three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead one to Kanye Reed in the fourth quarter, as the Blazers advanced in the Class 5A playoffs. Ridge View travels to Berkeley next week.

Ridge View led 28-13 at halftime, but Sumter rallied to tie it at 35 going into the fourth quarter. After Ridge View took the lead, the Blazers got a stop on fourth-and-2 inside the 10-yard line to seal the win.

Spencer Bobian ran for three touchdowns for the Blazers. Reed finished with two TD catches and Isaiah Small also had one.

Lugoff-Elgin 28, Conway 24: Tiyon Fanning scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:53 left to defeat the Tigers and advance to the Class 4A playoffs. Lugoff-Elgin will host Irmo next week. It is the second-straight year the teams will meet in the playoffs.

Fanning rushed for 264 yards, three TDs and became school’s single-season rushing leader. The senior has 1,897 yards, breaking the mark of Maurice Murphy (1,887) in 1996. Zach Williams had TD run for L-E, which has won 10 games in a season for the first time since 1981.

Camden 34, Crestwood 6: Quarterback Greyson Rimpf threw three touchdown passes as the Bulldogs cruised in the Class 3A playoffs. Camden, which moved to 8-0 in second-round playoff games under coach Brian Rimpf, will host Loris next week.

Isaiah Smith caught two of the touchdowns from Rimpf and also had a TD run. Bernard Green had a touchdown catch and Aedan Manning a TD run.

Gilbert 49, Hartsville 42: The Indians won on the road to stay alive in the Class 3A playoffs.

Chandler Guthrie scored the go-ahead 6-yard TD run with 3:28 left and the Indians defense came up with a fumble to seal the win. Guthrie ran for 100 yards and four touchdowns and also caught six passes for 106 yards and a TD.

Gilbert QB Kendall Wright rushed for 201 yards and threw for 126 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. Jaylen Brost had 119 yards rushing and a TD for the Indians.

Gilbert will host defending state champion Oceanside Collegiate in the third round next week. Oceanside is the higher seed but must play all of its playoff games on the road as a result of a punishment for its fight in the state championship game last year.

Mid-Carolina 15, Mountain View Prep 13: The Rebels’ magical season continued with a win over MVP in the 2A playoffs. M-C (11-0) will host St. Joseph’s in the third round next week. It was Mid-Carolina’s first playoff win since 2010.

Cash Knight had a TD that put Mid-Carolina 12-7 in the third quarter. Ryker Wolstenhulme kicked three field goals for the Rebels.

Saluda 28, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21: Tristan Daniels scored on a 20-yard run with 2:58 left and the Tigers got a late defensive stop on the 1-yard line to advance in the Class 2A playoffs.

Daniels finished with 153 yards rushing. QB Avery Coyle threw for 147 yards and a TD to Ceddion Springs, who finished with 10 catches for 100 yards.

Fairfield Central 56, Whale Branch 0: The Griffins scored 50 points or more for the fifth-straight week to move on in the Class A Division I playoffs. Fairfield hosts Hampton County in the third round.

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Ninety-Six 34: Terrance Cook rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers moved on in the Class A Division I playoffs. Cook also threw a TD pass.

Mario Waters rushed for 127 yards and a TD.

Hilton Head Island 59, Dreher 14: Derek Raniszewski threw for 184 yards and four touchdowns as the Seahawks ended Dreher’s season in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. HHI will host South Florence in the third round.

Jeremiah Walters caught two touchdowns, ran for two scores and picked off a pass for HHI. Jayvin Risher rushed for 112 yards and a TD. Ashton Felder had two touchdowns to lead Dreher.

Calhoun County 34, CA Johnson 22: Darren Ben ran for two touchdowns and threw one as Calhoun eliminated the Green Hornets in the Class A Division II playoffs.

Stacey Isaac threw two touchdowns to Elijah Harper to lead CAJ.

Hampton County 29, North Central 15: Nigil Fripp rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns as Hampton ended North Central’s season in the Class A Division I playoffs.

Berkeley 51, Gray Collegiate 13: The Stags outscored the War Eagles, 37-0, in the second half to eliminate the War Eagles in the Class 5A playoffs.

WW King 36, Newberrry Academy 20: WW King advances to the SCISA 8-man finals and will play Jefferson Davis in the championship game next week.