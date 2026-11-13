Dutch Fork Silver Foxes QB Jaxon Knotts reaches over the goal line for a touchdown Friday against the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

It’s the second week of the high school football playoffs around South Carolina. Here are the final scores from this week’s S.C. High School League and S.C. Independent School Association playoff games.

SCHSL Class 5A

Nov. 13

Upper State

(1) Northwestern 42, (9) Rock Hill 17

(4) Dorman 52, (12) Spartanburg 13

(2) Dutch Fork 42, (7) Fort Mill 14

(3) Byrnes 38, (6) Hillcrest 17

Lower State

(1) James Island 59, (9) Fort Dorchester 8

(5) Summerville 30 (4), Carolina Forest 23

(2) Berkeley 51, (7) Gray Collegiate 13

(3) Ridge View 42, (6) Sumter 35

Nov. 20

Upper State

(4) Dorman at (1) Northwestern

(3) Byrnes at (2) Dutch Fork

Lower State

(1) James Island at (5) Summerville

(3) Ridge View at (2) Berkeley

SCHSL Class 4A

Upper State

(1) Gaffney 35, (9) Fountain Inn 21

(4) TL Hanna 21, (5) Indian Land 20

(10) Greenville 28, (2) Westside 14

(11) Clover 22, (3) South Pointe 21 (OT)

Lower State

(1) Hilton Head Island 59, (9) Dreher 14

(4) South Florence 42, (5) Lucy Beckham 31

(2) Lugoff-Elgin 28, (7) Conway 24

(6) Irmo 30, (3) North Augusta 10

Nov. 20

Upper State

(4) TL Hanna at (1) Gaffney

(11) Clover at (10) Greenville

Lower State

(4) South Florence at (1) Hilton Head Island

(6) Irmo at (2) Lugoff-Elgin

SCHSL Class 3A

Upper State

(8) Powdersville 35, (1) Wren 20

(4) Belton-Honea Path 52, (5) Seneca 14

(2) Daniel 56, (7) Pickens 10

(3) Chapman 38, (11) Palmetto 3

Lower State

(1) Camden 34, (8) Crestwood 6

(5) Loris 51, (4) Bishop England 35

(2) Oceanside Collegiate 27, (7) Hanahan 21

(6) Gilbert 49, (3) Hartsville 42

Nov. 20

Upper State

(8) Powdersville at (4) Belton-Honea Path

(3) Chapman at (2) Daniel

Lower State

(5) Loris at (1) Camden

(2) Oceanside Collegiate at (6) Gilbert

SCHSL Class 2A

Upper State

(1) Mid-Carolina 15, (9) Mountain View Prep 13

(5) St. Joseph’s 42, (4) Keenan 20

(3) Crescent 28, (6) Chesnee 16

(2) Southside Christian 28, (7) Clinton 14

Lower State

(1) Dillon 42, (9) Manning 0

(5) Marlboro County 42, (4) Strom Thurmond 35

(3) Philip Simmons 44, (6) Woodland 21

(2) Saluda 28, (7) Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

Nov. 20

Upper State

(5) St. Joseph’s at (1) Mid-Carolina

(3) Crescent at (2) Southside Christian

Lower State

(5) Marlboro County at (1) Dillon

(3) Philip Simmons at (2) Saluda

SCHSL Class A Division I

(1) Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57, (16) Edisto 6

(8) Cheraw 29, (9) Latta 7

(5) Carvers Bay 51, (12) Blacksburg 7

(4) Abbeville 55, (13) Eau Claire 22

(2) Central 34, (15) Marion 20

(7) Batesburg-Leesville 42, (10) Ninety-Six 34

(3) Fairfield Central 56, (14) Whale Branch 0

(6) Hampton County 29, (11) North Central 15

Nov. 20

(8) Cheraw at (1) Bamberg-Ehrhardt

(5) Carvers Bay at (4) Abbeville

(7) Batesburg-Leesville at (2) Central

(6) Hampton County at (3) Fairfield Central

SCHSL Class A Division II

(1) Blackville-Hilda 42, (16) Green Sea Floyds 37

(9) Calhoun County 34, (8) CA Johnson 22

(4) Lamar 50, (13) Branchville 0

(5) Scott’s Branch 35, (12) Lee Central 12

(2) Lake View 38, (15) Baptist Hill 6

(7) Wagener-Salley 40, (10) HKT 14

(3) Cross 51, (14) Denmark-Olar 6

(6) Johnsonville, (11) Hardeeville 19

Nov. 20

(9) Calhoun County at (1) Blackville-Hilda

(5) Scott’s Branch at (4) Lamar

(7) Wagener-Salley at (2) Lake View

(6) Johnsonville at (3) Cross

SCISA Class 4A

(1) Hammond 42, (5) Porter-Gaud 3

(3) Pinewood Prep 31, (2) Northwood 25

Nov. 20

(1) Hammond vs. (3) Pinewood Prep at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SCISA Class 3A

First Baptist 34, Wilson Hall 21

Bethesda 43, Hilton Head Christian 14

Nov. 21

First Baptist vs. Bethesda at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

SCISA Class 2A

Calhoun Academy 40, Williamsburg Academy 34

Colleton Prep 27, Pee Dee Academy 0

Nov. 21

Calhoun Academy vs. Colleton Prep at Charleston Southern, 3:30 p.m.

SCISA Class A

Dorchester Academy 48, Clarendon Hall 21

Dillon Christian 61, Beaufort Academy 15

Nov. 21

Dorchester Academy vs. Dillon Christian at Charleston Southern, noon

SCISA 8-Man

Jefferson Davis 36, Laurens Academy 20

WW King 36, Newberry Academy 20

Nov. 20

Jefferson Davis vs. WW King at TBA