Sunday’s ‘Real SC’ game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 Southern Cal women’s basketball is the prominent event impacted by Friday’s FAA ground stop. Dwayne McLemore/dmclemore@thestate.com

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stoppage on Friday, pausing all departing flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” It was only the third such stoppage this century.

The ground stoppage was issued at 3:54 p.m. and lifted late Friday.

Here’s how it impacted weekend sports events for Clemson and South Carolina athletics.

National officials said the ground stoppage is related to a telecommunications error and wasn’t related to a cyberattack or anything “nefarious,” per Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Planes already in the sky at the time of the stoppage will land at their final destinations, the FAA said Friday.

Southern Cal WBB delayed en route to Greenville

The No. 3 Southern Cal women’s basketball team was set to fly from Los Angeles to Greenville, South Carolina for Sunday’s game vs. No. 1 South Carolina.

But the team confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 5:24 p.m. Eastern (2:24 p.m. local) that it was "grounded in Los Angeles.”

“Will provide updates as we have them,” Southern Cal’s team account wrote.

In a follow-up post at 8:42 p.m. Eastern, Southern Cal said it would remain in Los Angeles on Friday night and had a flight to Greenville scheduled for Saturday.

The South Carolina-Southern Cal game, the second of two non-conference games in the “Real SC” neutral-site series, remains cheduled for a 1 p.m. Sunday tipoff on ABC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

According to USA Today Sports, Southern Cal was on the tarmac and “about 10 minutes away from takeoff” at LAX Airport before the ground stoppage. The team went back to the Galen Center, its home arena, later Friday.

Although Sunday’s game time hasn’t changed, traveling across the country and three time zones and playing roughly 24 hours later could create some unique challenges.

The “Real SC” game has high stakes: It’s a contest of undefeated, AP Top 5 teams that could play a big role in NCAA Tournament seeding come March.

South Carolina football already in Arkansas

There are no impacts to South Carolina football: A team spokesman told The State that USC flew from Columbia to Arkansas without issue on and landed around 2:15 p.m. local time Friday for its SEC game vs. the Razorbacks.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are playing at Arkansas on Saturday (7:45 p.m., SEC Network). According to FlightAware, USC’s flight took off from Columbia at 1:14 p.m., about three hours before the FAA’s ground stop.

CBS Sports reported that the SEC was “still assessing if any officiating crews for Saturday’s games have been affected by the groundstop” as of late Friday.

Refs live all across the country and generally travel to their weekly assignments solo.

No impact on Clemson-Georgia Tech football game

There’s also no impact on Saturday’s Clemson vs. Georgia Tech ACC football game at Memorial Stadium. A GT spokesman told The State that its football team took a bus from Atlanta to the Clemson area on Friday.

That was always the plan, considering the short distance between the two campuses (roughly 125 miles and a 2.5-hour drive).

The Tigers play the Yellow Jackets at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on The CW.

CBS Sports reported that the ACC was assessing its officiating situation as of late Friday but believes it was in a “good place” in terms of getting refs to their assignments.

Gamecocks MBB opponent has short drive

South Carolina men’s basketball hosts Gardner-Webb at 2 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

Gardner-Webb is located in Boiling Springs, North Carolina outside Charlotte and is only two hours from Columbia, so the Bulldogs are traveling via bus. A USC spokesman said there are no changes to the game.

Benedict College set to host league title game

Benedict College, an HBCU in Columbia that competes at the NCAA Division II level, is scheduled to host Kentucky State in the 2026 SIAC championship game on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Kentucky State is already on location for that game as of Friday, according to a Benedict spokesman, so the game will proceed as scheduled.

Clemson men’s basketball Friday game

Clemson men’s basketball hosted Georgetown in a Friday game at Littlejohn Coliseum. That game was not be affected by the FAA ground stop because Georgetown, based in Washington, D.C., traveled to South Carolina earlier in the week.

The State’s Michael Sauls, Jordan Kaye and Lou Bezjak contributed reporting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.