The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, blocking any flights waiting for departure in Columbia and nationwide. Joshua Boucher/jboucher@thestate.com

A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop is holding flights that have not departed the runway — in Columbia and nationwide — according to Columbia Metropolitan Airport spokesperson, Kim Crafton.

Only aircraft on airport ramps and those that had not yet departed were affected, Crafton said, adding that aircraft already en route can continue to their destinations.

The cause and expected duration were not confirmed.

“This is pretty unprecedented because there’s only been two other times this has happened, one of which was 911,” Crafton said.

An equipment or communications outage might have triggered the FAA’s action, Crafton said, stressing that officials had not shared further details.

The Department of Homeland Security have indicated that there are no indications of a cyberattack, and all aircraft are accounted for, despite a number of planes remaining in the air, Crafton said.

Travelers scheduled to fly later Friday were urged to check their airline’s flight status before heading to the airport.